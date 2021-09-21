“Not bad for mediocrity”: Kim Kardashian-West officially became a billionaire

When Kim Kardashian-West first hit the Forbes pages in 2011, it was only about her Twitter followers count – 6.6 million, just slightly less than Barack Obama and slightly more than Ashton Kutcher. Five years later, she made the cover of Forbes thanks to the success of her mobile game, which earned her $ 51 million that year. She is now officially on the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is now worth $ 1 billion (up from $ 780 million in October) thanks to two lucrative projects – KKW Beauty and Skims, as well as income from reality shows, sponsorships and a number of small investments.

Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, inspired by the success of Kylie Cosmetics, her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s company. She followed Kylie’s lead with a similar direct selling model that relies heavily on social media marketing. Her first product, 300,000 contouring kits, sold out in two hours. By 2018, her company began producing eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and perfumes, and her revenues were about $ 100 million.

“This was the first time I canceled licensing agreements and became the owner of the company myself,” Kardashian West told Forbes in 2017 when she announced the launch of her cosmetic line.

This approach paid off last year when it sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetic conglomerate Coty for $ 200 million: the deal was valued at $ 1 billion. Kylie Cosmetics, often overpays), but according to his calculations, her share of 72% is still worth about $ 500 million.

Not to mention Skims, a shapewear line that Kardashian West launched in 2019. She raised funding from industry veterans like Net-a-Porter’s Natalie Massane and Theory’s Andrew Rosen and promoted the brand on social media. She now has 69.6 million followers on Twitter and 213 million on Instagram. Skims adapts well to changing conditions: during the pandemic, when buyers were more interested in comfortable clothes than ways to look slimmer in an evening dress, the company quickly switched to leisure wear.

Kardashian West owns a majority stake in Skims, which has not disclosed its earnings. A source with knowledge of Skims told Forbes about a deal that valued the shapers company at over $ 500 million. As a result, Forbes conservative estimates put Kardashian West’s stake in Skims at $ 225 million – enough to count her fortune is equal to $ 1 billion.

The rest of the Kardashian West fortune is housed in cash and investments, including real estate. Since 2012, Forbes estimates that she has earned at least $ 10 million annually before tax thanks to her salary on The Kardashian Family, sponsorships, and daring projects like the aforementioned mobile game and the now defunct Kimoji app. She also has three real estate properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, and a portfolio of blue-chip investments including Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas stocks that her ex-husband Kanye West gave her for Christmas in 2017. year.

However, Kardashian West made it to the list of billionaires primarily due to companies that she herself founded and developed with a talent for self-promotion typical of the Kardashian family. As she herself tweeted the day she made the cover of Forbes, sneering at the criticism she’d heard for years: “Not bad for mediocrity.”

Translated by Natalia Balabantseva