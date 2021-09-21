Not everyone can play Deathloop

©

While Deathloop is touted as an incredible game that many fans love, there has also been some backlash in the community caused by camera shake issues that have been noticed by PC players. Deathloop has even received heavy criticism on Steam for these issues, which were initially blamed on the anti-piracy software built into the game. However, it has since been noted that Denuvo is not the reason. On top of that, an influential representative of the gaming community for people with disabilities accused the studio of missing important and inclusive features in the game.

In a recent Twitter post, AbleGamers senior director Stephen Spon came up with some serious criticism of Deathloop developer Arkane Studios. In his tweet, he mentioned that due to the lack of accessibility of the game for players with disabilities, he quickly found that he could not play it. He also said he wanted to warn other gamers, and while some responded that the studio is likely to add patches that include accessibility features, Spon added in an additional tweet that he’s just going to “move on” and won’t “plead” for more inclusive updates.

The reason for the tweet might be because the freezing issues in Deathloop are caused by frame rate issues as well as mouse input. Some have conducted tests that have shown less freezes when players use a controller instead of a mouse. However, Spon was quick to mention that mouse sensitivity in the game is limited. He also said that the game is incompatible with on-screen keyboards and does not recognize voice input. Stephen noted that there are many games that cater to the needs of people with disabilities, and that he would happily donate his money to these companies.

AbleGamers was founded in 2004 and is a non-profit organization that specializes in the availability of video games. Their work helps them implement, for example, peripherals that enable disabled gamers to play. The charity also partners with gaming companies and publishers to help promote accessibility in the industry. Twitch donated $ 1 million to AbleGamers last year.

At the time of this article’s release, Arkane Studios has made no statement regarding Spon’s concerns about Deathloop’s lack of availability. While a company spokesman said the team is “investigating” PC freezing issues, it would be in the studio and publisher’s best interest to address the issues raised by the director of AbleGamers.