Officially: Disney to release new remastered compilation of The Lion King, Aladdin and The Jungle Book

A few weeks ago, information appeared on the Internet that the collection Disney Classic Games Collection is gearing up to make a comeback with another bundled game, and now it’s officially confirmed.

The new edition of the collection will include a platformer “The jungle book“in versions for SNES, Game Boy and SEGA Mega Drive … The SNES version will also be added to it “Aladdin“from Capcom, which was lacking in the original collection.

The updated collection is advertised as a brand new release. It is not yet known if owners of the original Disney Classic Games Collection will get free access to new games via the update.

According to the edition Vooks. “Aladdin” includes difficulty adjustments, camera enhancements and “extra surprises” … In addition, all projects received a graphics update to 1080p, the ability to rewind the gameplay 15 seconds back and quick saves. Gamers will also be able to listen to soundtracks in isolation from the games themselves.

The complete composition of the updated collection :

Aladdin – SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, SEGA MegaDrive

– SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, SEGA MegaDrive Aladdin: Final Cut – SEGA Mega Drive

– SEGA Mega Drive Aladdin: Demo Version – SEGA Mega Drive

– SEGA Mega Drive Aladdin: Japanese Version – SEGA Mega Drive

– SEGA Mega Drive The lion king – SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, SEGA MegaDrive

– SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, SEGA MegaDrive The Lion King: Japanese Version – SEGA Mega Drive

– SEGA Mega Drive The jungle book – SNES, Game Boy, SEGA Mega Drive

The collection will go on sale in November this year.

