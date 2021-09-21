Ovechkin got the most powerful shot in the game NHL 22

Second on the list is Montreal Canadiens’ Canadian defender Shea Weber. The Russian forward of the Carolina Hurricanes Andrei Svechnikov also entered the top six

The captain of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, will have the most powerful shot in the NHL 22 hockey simulator. These are the characteristics of the player’s prototype developed by the creators of the game. This was reported by the press service of the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Russian striker received a shooting power rating of 96. Second on the list is Montreal Canadiens Canadian defender Shea Weber (95).

Patrick Laine (Columbus Blue Jackets / Finland), Stephen Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning / Canada) and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs / USA) ranked 94th next.

Sixth place is taken by 21-year-old Russian forward of the Carolina Hurricanes Andrey Svechnikov – 93. Similar ratings are held by Leon Dreiseitl (Edmonton Oilers / Germany), Colton Pareiko (St. Louis Blues / Canada) and Ovechkin’s teammate John Carlson (USA ). Top-10 was closed by the Canadian defender “San Jose Sharks” Brent Burns.

The official release of NHL 22 is scheduled for October 15th.

The NHL video game series has been produced annually since 1991 by Electronic Arts. Ovechkin twice became the face of the NHL cover – the seventh and twenty-first parts of the game. In total, Russians have appeared on the cover of the global version of the video simulator four times. The face of NHL 95 was at that time New York Rangers forward Alexei Kovalev, NHL 17 St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

Ovechkin has spent his entire NHL career with Washington DC (since 2005). The contract of the 36-year-old Russian that expired in the summer of 2021 was a record for the NHL in terms of a total salary of $ 124 million over 13 years ($ 9.5 million per year). The new agreement is designed for five years and the amount of $ 47.5 million.

The Russian forward won the Stanley Cup in the 2017/18 season. He has won a record number of times (9) the Maurice Richard Trophy – the prize for the best sniper of the regular season. In total, he scored 730 goals – the sixth in the history of the league and the best among the current players. The leader – Canadian Wayne Gretzky – 894 goals.

He is also the top scorer in NHL history among Russians with 1179 points. In 2008 he became the top scorer of the regular season. The Russian forward was named the most valuable player in the NHL regular season three times (2008, 2009, 2013), in 2018 he became the best player in the Stanley Cup.

In 2017, the NHL included him in the list of the 100 best players in the history of the organization.