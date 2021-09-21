Over 100 games are supported by NVIDIA DLSS, including Alan Wake Remastered / News / Overclockers.ua

NVIDIA announces the expansion of the list of games that support NVIDIA DLSS. Deep Learning Super Sampling technology combines deep learning scaling and anti-aliasing using a lower input resolution. The technology was originally focused on high resolutions to improve performance in heavy modes, especially 4K.

With the release of the new GeForce 472.12 WHQL driver, the number of compatible games will exceed 100. Among them is the remaster Alan Wake, which will go on sale on October 5th. Remedy Entertainment Studio, the developers of Alan Wake, was previously one of the first to show an example of the quality work of DLSS in the game Control. In our review, we noted that with DLSS, the picture in 4K is as close as possible to the native resolution. Hopefully, Alan Wake will be no worse in this regard. Judging by the results of preliminary testing from NVIDIA in the remaster, DLSS technology in Performance mode is able to provide twice the performance acceleration on low-end video cards. With DLSS, you get 60 frames in 4K, even on a GeForce RTX 2060.

The other day on Steam, a stylish shooter Severed Steel with parkour, tricks and a bullet-time system was released. The game supports ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS anti-aliasing.

You can evaluate the advantages of DLSS technology using the presented video comparison from NVIDIA:

At maximum graphics settings in 4K, even the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti produces about 50 frames, but DLSS can increase the performance up to 130 frames.

Another project supported by DLSS will be the atmospheric shooter Industria. The game is clearly inspired by BioShock, but offers a more modern setting in an alternate reality from the Cold War, taking us to East Berlin.

There are also 28 more indie games announced, which now allow NVIDIA DLSS to be enabled. This became possible thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 DLSS plugin, which simplified the integration of technology into game projects on the engine.

Nvidia