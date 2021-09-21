PlayStation 5 software update also improves console performance

A major system software update was released for the PlayStation 5 console last week. It brought support for M.2 NVMe drives, allowing more storage for games, and a number of other innovations, including undocumented ones. It turned out that the PS5 firmware update also provides a small performance boost.

Experts from Digital Foundry were among the first to discover the aforementioned feature of the new PlayStation 5 firmware. Comparing the original and the updated PlayStation 5, they noticed that the older version of the console produces more fps. Soon, our colleagues found the reason for the discrepancy – their old PS5 had the latest beta version of the firmware installed. Now this software is available to absolutely all console owners, so the performance of both options is now at the same level.

If we talk about specific values, then in the games Control and Devil May Cry V Special Edition, the increase in frame rate was about 3-5%. The difference is small, but at the same time it proves that Sony has not yet “squeezed all the juice” out of the PlayStation 5 and, probably, in the future, the console’s performance will grow even more. Recall that the list of innovations in the latest PS5 software update includes support for 3D sound for the built-in TV speakers, improvements to the user interface, and more.

