PlayStation 5 tested with a slow SSD and hardly noticed any difference when playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

For the next generation PlayStation 5 console, we recommend using drives with a bandwidth of 5,500 MB / s. Earlier, journalists asked the question: “What if we take a slow drive?” and ran their tests. Now it’s Digital Foundry’s turn.
For tests, we took Western Digital SN750 SE 250 GB (3,200 MB / s, 58% of the required), as well as Western Digital SN850 1 TB, which was advertised by the PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny.
Nominally, the speed differs by more than 2 times, the SN850 has a maximum read speed of 7000 MB / s.
However, the results obtained are not very different, sometimes the difference is less than a second.
At the same time, we tested not only games that use the combination “fast SSD + new API [усиливает пропускную способность накопителя]», But also Control Ultimate Edition. According to the researchers, it has “outdated data decompression”, but still no significant difference when loading the game.
They also note that the gameplay in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is “almost identical.” There is a drop in performance for a fraction of a second when moving through the portals.
Thus, tests have shown that at the moment the “slow” SSD drive is not much inferior to the recommended ones.