PlayStation 5 tested with a slow SSD and hardly noticed any difference when playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

For the next generation PlayStation 5 console, we recommend using drives with a bandwidth of 5,500 MB / s. Earlier, journalists asked the question: “What if we take a slow drive?” and ran their tests. Now it’s Digital Foundry’s turn.

For tests, we took Western Digital SN750 SE 250 GB (3,200 MB / s, 58% of the required), as well as Western Digital SN850 1 TB, which was advertised by the PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny.

Nominally, the speed differs by more than 2 times, the SN850 has a maximum read speed of 7000 MB / s.

However, the results obtained are not very different, sometimes the difference is less than a second.

At the same time, we tested not only games that use the combination “fast SSD + new API [усиливает пропускную способность накопителя]», But also Control Ultimate Edition. According to the researchers, it has “outdated data decompression”, but still no significant difference when loading the game.