plot, trailer, photos, actors, HBO Max comedy release date

“Lockdown”: plot and trailer of the film

Self-isolation and lockdown: these were the realities in 2020. Not all couples were able to survive these pandemic tests, according to Channel 24. So the main characters – Linda and Paxton – could not get along in the same apartment, so they decided to apply for divorce during quarantine. But on this the couple did not end the relationship.

When the whole world is wearing medical masks and shops are reducing the number of workers, Linda and Paxton decide to organize a loud robbery. And the object they choose is not simple – a jewelry store in the Harrods department store, which is overflowing with diamonds. For the cause, the main characters will forget all grievances and assemble a team of professionals capable of realizing a criminal plan.

The film “Lockdown” has already attracted the attention of the public, because in the frames of self-isolation, everyone can recognize themselves. At the same time, the curious adventures of the main characters will definitely bring the audience to tears.

Lockdown: Watch the Movie Trailer

The cast of the comedy “Lockdown”

Top Hollywood actors have joined the curious project HBO Max. In particular, Anne Hathaway played the role of Linda unrivaled.

“This film is partly about how the chaos of the lockdown allows my heroine to release this tension, to let go of everything that has worried her last days, and how she becomes honest with herself and understands what authenticity and freedom mean to her. and I liked it, “- said the actress.

In the film “Lockdown” the main roles were played by:

Ann Hataway

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Ben Stiller

Ben Kingsley

Lucy Boynton

Mindy Keiling

Mark Gatiss

Kadri from the movie “Lockdown” / Photo by HBO / IMDb