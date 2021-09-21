Plushenko spoke about his training method

As the two-time Olympic champion noted, it is sometimes difficult for his guys to get used to his methods of work.

Two-time Olympic champion Evgeny Plushenko revealed his training methods in an interview with the press service of the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

“I still go and adhere to the system of Alexei Nikolaevich Mishin – I worked with him for 20 years. And I don’t want to change anything in this system. Yes, I’m making some adjustments of my own. This is fine. This is how it should be. “ Evgeny Plushenko

According to Evgeni Plushenko, he builds such basic things as the training system, exercises, interaction between the student and the coach exactly according to Mishin’s “recipe”.

At the same time, Plushenko noted that many of his students are not very familiar with this method of work. He noticed that they had a great team. Now, the main thing is for everyone to plow and work to achieve a result.

Recall that Evgeni Plushenko’s charges will most likely not be at the next Winter Olympics. His two star wards, Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaya, decided to return to their former mentor Eteri Tutberidze.

