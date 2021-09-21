Polymath will launch a blockchain built for tokenized shares | Blockchain24

Security token specialist Polymath announced on Monday that its institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets – Polymesh – will air next month, with a target launch date of October 13th.

Announced at the Messari Mainnet in New York, the Polymesh network was designed to communicate the nuances of, for example, tokenizing private equity shares on Ethereum. The launch of Polymesh’s mainnet follows a year of testing, including the past five months on a stimulated testnet with approximately 4,300 users, the company said.

Polymesh, a standalone blockchain built using Substrate that builds on the same Polkadot framework, will launch with 14 financially regulated entities acting as operators using the validator nodes, including Entoro Capital, Tokenise, and the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX).

The issuance of tokenized assets on blockchains opens up a super-efficient field of new opportunities. But Ethereum and its ERC-20 token standard weren’t really designed with regulated players in mind, said Graham Moore, head of Polymath’s tokenization department. (Back in 2019, Polymath helped lead the ERC-1400 security token-focused standard with mechanisms to restrict its use based on identity, jurisdiction, and asset category.)

There are a number of Ethereum non-starters for regulated companies looking to issue and trade tokenized assets, such as the risk of forks, the need for Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, the headache for institutions posed by a likely settlement, and the current cost of use, Moore said. the main Ethereum network.

“Polymesh has a fork-free architecture and a basic concept of identity, so you have to go through the KYC process,” Moore said in an interview, adding:

“On Ethereum, it becomes computationally expensive to do something like restricting the transaction of Party A with Party B for a certain period of time, or just simple transactions like updating a whitelist can cost $ 100 per day.”

In addition to the public launch of the Polymesh network with its native POLYX token, the startup is also announcing the launch of the Polymesh Association, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland. According to the press release, the Polymesh Association will be equipped with $ 8 million and POLYX 250 million to provide grants and incentives. The creation of the hub in Switzerland also included approval from the country’s markets regulator FINMA, Moore said.