Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Game Developers Resent Gameplay Over Plot

Recently, well-known informant Tom Henderson hinted at a new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream. Later, he confirmed the information and said that the game has been developing for a year and a half.

Now Kotaku, citing its sources, gives some details. However, they note that they cannot yet 100% confirm the information received.

This Star Wars game is not quite a standard project for Quantic Dream. According to Kotaku, the gameplay will be closer to “traditional” (probably not “fictional movies”), an open world and multiplayer elements may appear in the game. The new division of Quantic Dream Montreal could play a big role in the project. Quantic Dream will need new technology to work outside of the “branched and cinematic storytelling” realm, such as in Heavy Rain.

According to anonymous sources, Quantic Dream’s game engine and development tools are outdated and not suitable for making games that focus on “action [action] and research ”. They also add that the departure from the usual style of the studio (“fiction”) has led to tensions in the team. The team discussed prioritizing gameplay over story. It turned out that some developers believe that the scenario (plot) should be at the head of everything, and not the gameplay.

Quantic Dream’s new Star Wars game has not yet been officially announced.