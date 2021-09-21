Quick review of Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro

Table of Contents

Specifications

11T Pro 11T Colour Gray, white and blue Gray, white and blue Display 6.67 inches, AMOLED matrix

Aspect ratio 20: 9, FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Screen refresh rate – 120 Hz, touch interface polling rate – 480 Hz, maximum brightness – 1000 cd / m2, contrast – 5,000,000: 1



HDR10 +



Protective glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, 5nm, 8-core, 64-bit MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 mobile platform based on 6nm process technology, 8 cores, 64-bit Graphics core Qualcomm Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9 Memory 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage device 128/256 GB 128/256 GB Battery Capacity – 5000mAh (typical), 120W Hyper Charge support Capacity – 5000mAh (typical), 67W AC adapter Wireless interfaces Integrated Wi-Fi 6E controller (802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2 × 2 MIMO), tri-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) Bluetooth® 5.2 (EDR + A2DP), support Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC technologies Cameras Primary: 108 MP, f / 1.75

Wide-angle: 8 MP, f / 2.4, autofocus

5 MP for background blur

Front: 16 MP Video recording 4K up to 60 fps 8K 30 fps 4K up to 60 fps

Sensors Built-in power button fingerprint scanner, acceleration sensor, electronic compass, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope IR transmitter Connector: USB Type-C

SIM card Two slots:

5G (n1 / 3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78)

4G (bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/19/20/26/28/32/66)

Two slots:

5G (n1 / 3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78)

4G (bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/19/20/26/28/32/66)

Navigation GNSS with GPS support, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, Operating system Android 11 with MIUI custom interface

Sound Dolby Atmos stereo speakers Dimensions (edit) 164 x 76 x 8.8 mm The weight 204 grams 203 grams

Supply kits

Smartphone

Cable

Power adapter

SIM card clip

Instructions

Warranty card

Positioning

Xiaomi has given birth to yet another powerful smartphones called 11T and 11T Pro. They entered the Xiaomi T-series, which incorporates cutting-edge technology and a flagship camera. But it is based on the so-called Cinemagic. Simply put, the devices have software presets that allow you to get original video effects.

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones can be considered flagship. Of course, the company still has the most important flagship Xiaomi Mi 11, and new items will be ranked lower. Here we get something like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the regular Galaxy S21 / S21 +.









The 11T and 11T Pro smartphones are not too different from each other, so I put them in the same material. What is the difference: the older “brother” has a Qualcomm Snapdragpn 888 chip, and the younger one has a MediaTek 1200 chip; the 11T Pro model has a version with 12 GB of RAM, it is capable of recording video in resolution up to 8K; and also the “proshka” is equipped with a powerful 120 W AC adapter!

At the moment, the date of the appearance of devices in Russia is unknown, in fact, as well as the price. “Over the hill” Xiaomi 11T costs about 500 euros (just over 40,000 rubles), and 11T Pro – about 650 euros (55,000 rubles). It seems to me that in Russia these devices will appear closer to the New Year, the prices are unlikely to be much higher.

Design

Both smartphones will be sold in three colors: white, gray and blue. Maybe only a couple of options will remain in our country. In general, let’s see.

The dimensions of the devices are the same – 164 x 76 x 8.8 mm, the weight is about the same – 204 grams. They look and feel massive, bulky, but the thickness of almost 9 mm does not particularly attract attention.

The back panels are made of glass. For example, the white version is satin finish, and the gray is glossy. In addition, it seemed to me that the Xiaomi 11T in the light is not so matte. I recommend looking closely at the white color, since the material is non-marking.

The case is rounded on all sides, it is convenient to hold the phones, the edges do not bite into the palm.

In general, the style reminds us of Mi 11, Lite and other latest versions of Xiaomi devices, including the POCO F3.

A small red dot near the camera block should tell us that these are gadgets designed for shooting videos. Dot – A type of LED that blinks during video recording.

The gadgets are equipped with two speakers (in the case of the 11T Pro, we are talking about setting up Harman Kardon), three microphones, two slots for SIM cards, IR transmitters, and a USB-C port.

The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button on the right side. The front camera is located in the notch of the screen.

The lens unit is quite large: all due to the fact that smartphones have 108 MP sensors.

I cannot say that I liked the design of the new products – it is too typical, standard, boring. Well, there is no IP67 protection (at least).

Display

Display 6.67 inches, AMOLED matrix

Aspect ratio 20: 9, FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Screen refresh rate – 120 Hz, touch interface polling rate – 480 Hz, maximum brightness – 1000 cd / m22, contrast – 5,000,000: 1

HDR10 +

Protective glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass victus™

The parameters are generally very good. You have to measure everything yourself. The manufacturer claims that smartphones can produce up to 1000 nits on the machine. I’m not sure about this, since the test units shone noticeably weaker than the ASUS Zenfone 8 (I was with me).

In the settings of Xiaomi smartphones, you can select “Eliminate flicker”, but this function works only at 60 Hz. It is unlikely that anyone will use these gadgets at such a low frequency. Let me remind you that the 11T and 11T Pro support 120Hz.





And also of the remarkable – the huge frequency of the “wheelbarrow”, 480 Hz. I can say this: 240 Hz is enough for me. However, the more the better. 🙂

The resolution, it seems to me, could be increased to QHD at least in the Pro version. Since we are dealing with AMOLED, the screen is already 6.7 inches. It was also worth making an intermediate screen refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The specs said the 11T Pro has a light sensor that reacts to light 360 degrees. I wonder how this is implemented? One sensor in the front, the other in the back?

Working hours

Both gadgets have 5000 mAh batteries. I am sure that the battery life in the case of the 11T will be very long, since the AMOLED matrix, 6 nm processor from MediaTek, the battery capacity is impressive.

But in the case of the 11T Pro, I have doubts. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor gets very hot, throttles, and the battery life does not inspire confidence. At least, all smartphones with Snapdragon 888 behave this way. For example, I charge ASUS Zenfone 8 three times a day.

The Xiaomi 11T AC adapter comes with 67W. Probably, it will charge the battery up to 100% in an hour. Xiaomi 11T Pro has 120W charging! Apparently, in 10 minutes the battery will receive at least 70% of the charge, and without overheating. As far as I understand, in the 11T Pro, the battery consists of two cells.

Cameras

Cameras Primary: 108 MP, f / 1.75

Wide-angle: 8 MP, f / 2.4, autofocus

5 MP for background blur

Front: 16 MP Video recording 4K up to 60 fps

8K 30fps (11T Pro only)

When the devices are on the review, the table will be supplemented with data.

By the way, the design of the cameras should remind us of movie cameras, namely the shape of the reel of films.

Basically, there is only one thing you should know – the cameras of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are the same. The only difference is the 8K video recording of the 11T Pro. Let’s say thanks to the Snapdragon 888 chip. The younger version is only capable of 4K 60 fps.

Continuing the conversation about the video. These models will use multiple filters or effects. For example, motion blur, zooming in two shots (when the back one gets closer and the front one stays in place) or “freezing” a part of the video. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to try these effects in practice, since preparation is necessary to create them.

Another feature is telemacro. There is a slight increase in the frame (consider that the crop), and the focus can be adjusted from a couple of centimeters. Basically, you get almost a microscope. You can either create a photo or shoot a video.

For high-quality sound transmission, engineers and programmers have introduced audio zoom into smartphones. This is by no means a novelty, we saw this even in devices five years ago: the more you increase, the louder you hear the sound of the object. This is all thanks to multiple microphones.

It’s not worth talking about the quality of photos taken from test samples: at the moment, 108 MP frames look like interpolation of 12 MP images, and the macro is still so-so.

Video can be shot in HDR10 + mode.

Sample photos

Macro example

108 megapixels

Impression

I skipped some points in this material. For example, performance, memory and communications. They should be left until commercial designs are released.

The impression of the new products is neutral. They do not cause much delight. Apparently, because Xiaomi already has the Mi 11 here and now, which in almost all parameters resembles the 11T and 11T Pro.

Strengths of devices:

Battery capacity and powerful power adapters;

Advanced camera system;

Interesting (so far on paper) display.

Confused by the Snapdragon 888 chipset in the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Knowing it, I can safely assume that the smartphone will noticeably warm up, throttle and the operating time will become less than that of the Xiaomi 11T.

In any case, Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are new products from the “best” company, which we always look forward to!

Vladimir Nimin will tell you more about the devices a little later.