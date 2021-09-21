Ralf Schumacher: The film about Michael is made very well

Many of those who have watched the new film about Michael Schumacher, which premiered on September 15, speak highly of this work of Netflix documentaries. And not only fans, but also representatives of the world of motorsport. Ralf Schumacher also praised this nearly two-hour story about his brother.

“Of course, a lot remained behind the scenes, because Michael’s career was long, but, in my opinion, the film was made very well, at least in the part that concerns racing and motorsport in general,” Ralph shared in an interview with Sport1 TV channel. – There is also a lot of personal information, in particular, what the family told about, especially the children and our mother. It seemed to me that this is an excellent and very sincere work. “

In another interview, Ralph mentioned the times when he and his brother grew up together, and then performed in Formula 1: “Michael and I have always had a good relationship, despite the age difference of six and a half years. He left his parents’ home early, he was 16 when he started working. And then I was only 10 years old. Therefore, there was a rather long period when everything happened without me.

We had a wonderful childhood, we spent a lot of time together. For example, we waited for the onset of winter, when the karting track was closed and we had more free time.

And then he very actively supported me in sports. It helped that at the very beginning of my career, he liked to push me, and we trained to overtake each other. In Formula 1, the situation has already changed somewhat, but still everything was great.

We were no less famous then than Chancellor Helmut Kohl. We could not appear anywhere, we were pursued everywhere by the tabloid press. Neither Michael nor me had any personal life. At that time I even thought that all this must someday end, which I will be very glad … “

As critics note, the film is good primarily because it tells about different aspects of the personality of the seven-time world champion, which were revealed not only on the race tracks. Although during the years of performances in Formula 1, Michael had an ambiguous reputation for his wrestling techniques, rivals always treated him with respect. This is felt in the memories of Mickey Hakkinen, David Coulthard, Damon Hill, Mark Webber, Eddie Irvine included in the film.

However, the attention of critics did not escape the fact that, unlike the sensational documentary “Senna”, the story about Michael Schumacher is less focused on the vicissitudes of the sports life of a racer who has reached heights in Formula 1.