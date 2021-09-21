Ray tracing will be available only in the PC version of Far Cry 6 / News / Overclockers.ua

Ubisoft continues to fuel the interest of gamers in the shooter Far Cry 6, which is scheduled for release on October 7th. In an interview with WCCFTech, Stephanie Brenham, Lead Programmer for Ubisoft’s 3D team, spoke about the game’s technical features. For example, she confirmed that the ray-traced effects and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) scaling technology will be available exclusively on the PC version of the project.

“Ray tracing is available for PC only. On consoles, our goal was to take advantage of new hardware, optimize performance targeting 4K and 60 fps while supporting new gaming features such as our dynamic weather system across all platforms, ”says Ms Branham …

In the PC version of Far Cry 6, reflections and shadows will be implemented using hybrid rendering, which combines standard rasterization with tracing. As Stephanie noted, it offers “the best balance between quality and performance” and allows you to take advantage of DirectX Raytracing on mid-tier hardware. The AMD FSR technology, which works on both Radeon and GeForce graphics cards, will help improve the smoothness of gameplay.

In addition, Ubisoft has released a commercial with the famous actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played the role of Anton Castillo, the main villain of Far Cry 6.

Shooter Far Cry 6 is released on October 7th on personal computers (in the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 game consoles, as well as in the cloud services Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.