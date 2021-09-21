“Ready for a dialogue with Slutsky.” Referee Sergei Ivanov – about the conflict with the coach of Rubin

On Monday, during a match in Kazan, the referee removed the hosts’ head coach, who responded by calling the referee “unfit”. Today the judge reacted to the statements addressed to him

“We have no personal conflict and hostility that goes beyond the scope of our work,” said Sergei Ivanov about his relationship with Leonid Slutsky. – The task of the refereeing team is to work within the framework of the rules of the game. When violations occur, the arbiter must record them. There is no need to look for undercurrents in the work of judges. We go out to the field to do our job professionally. Despite the fact that football is a sporting confrontation, no one is interested in conflict. I have great respect for the work of coaches, knowing how difficult it is. The work of an arbiter is just as hard work. Each of us, players, coaches, referees, tries to do our job efficiently.

– What did Slutsky shout to you? Why did you issue two warnings to him?

– Since Leonid Viktorovich repeatedly left the technical zone, according to the rules of the game, the referee is obliged to react to this violation. I confirm the words of Slutsky: there were no insults, there was no obscene language. If I did not approach the technical area of ​​the teams, this does not mean that there was no preventive work during the game. It was conducted with the help of a reserve arbiter, with whom we were in constant contact through the intercom. If the coach comes out once or two meters, you can close your eyes to this. On Monday, violations were obvious, so sanctions followed.

– What’s next?

– I am ready for dialogue, if they allow me, I can explain why every decision was made on the field. I am ready to talk with Leonid Viktorovich, I respect him and all the participants in the process.