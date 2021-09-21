Richard Gere, Anne Hathaway and other artists called for vaccinating 70% of the world :: Life :: RBC Style

Hollywood draws up a letter demanding the transfer of 14 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of poor countries

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere and other Hollywood artists have signed an open letter to world leaders calling for COVID-19 vaccines to be widely available in countries that cannot afford them, Variety reported.

“COVID-19 has become a man-made pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-living countries received a single dose, leaving already vulnerable people facing COVID-19 without protection. This situation is also contributing to the emergence of new strains of coronavirus, such as Delta, thereby threatening the lives of millions of people ”- these words open the letter.

On Tuesday, the humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) published an open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Julianne Margulis, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young. The main requirement is to provide 70% of the world’s population with vaccinations and vaccines by mid-2022.

“We are partnering with CARE to call on world leaders to provide 7 billion doses of vaccine by the end of 2021 and another 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by next summer,” the letter said.

CARE focuses not only on the importance of vaccination, but also on the issue of equity, highlighting the differences between opportunities in countries with different living standards.

On September 22, the UN General Assembly in New York will host a pandemic and global vaccination summit.