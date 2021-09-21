Ripple Falls 38% From September Highs | Blockchain24

Ripple has been examining levels below $ 1 after a bearish wave that began to hit the market on Sunday. The token rallied to September highs of $ 1.4 before a correction took place. Initially, support at 1-1.1 softened the bearish wave.

However, the past two days have been very volatile, with Bitcoin dropping from $ 48,000 to nearly $ 42,000. XRP, meanwhile, fell to test support at $ 0.9, but the wick fell to $ 0.86 for the first time since August.

Ripple can prepare a rise of up to $ 1

Support at $ 0.9 is currently ensuring that Ripple does not fall to the next critical demand zone – the red band just below $ 0.8. At the same time, it ensures that buyers have an edge as they focus on bouncing to $ 1.

At time of writing, Ripple is trading at $ 0.94 amid bullish momentum. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) underlines the bearish grip at the moment. However, there is the possibility of a buy signal coming in, especially if Ripple gains traction above $ 0.95.

It is very important to ensure that the 12-day exponential moving average (SMA) does not cross the 26-day EMA. Moreover, a consistent movement of the MACD towards the midline would add confidence to the optimistic outlook.

XRP / USD four-hour chart

As Ripple recovers, some delay at the $ 1 level should be expected as holders try to break even, easing selling pressure. A break above this area could free up XRP and set the stage for new rallies to $ 1.2 and then $ 1.4.