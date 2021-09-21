Ronaldo violated a verbal agreement with Juve when moving to Manchester United. Mendes promised the club that the forward will not leave after August 15 – Football

When moving to Manchester United, striker Cristiano Ronaldo violated a verbal agreement with Juventus, which was concluded by his agent Jorge Mendes.

The representative of the Portuguese informed the management of Juventus about Cristiano’s desire to change the club. “If you want to arrange a transfer, then we are ready to negotiate, but the deal must be closed before August 15,” the Juve agent replied, Carrusel Confidential claims, citing official sources.

Juventus believed that after 15 August it would be almost impossible to find a replacement for Ronaldo, so they did not want to find themselves in such a situation.

On August 15, Turin decided that the lack of messages from Cristiano meant that he would spend another season in Italy. The leaders of the club and the coach Massimiliano Allegri made official statements on this matter.

However, Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United was arranged at the end of the transfer window. English club announced on an agreement on this issue on 27 August.

Juventus had no contingency plan, so the club hastily signed forward Moise Keane from Everton.

After returning to Manchester United, the 36-year-old Portuguese has scored 4 goals in 3 games.