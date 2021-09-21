Ronaldo was ahead of Messi in the list of the highest paid football players in the world

The top 5 also includes Neymar, Kilian Mbappé and Mohammed Salah

Forbes magazine has published a ranking of the highest paid football players in 2021. It was led by Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who removed from the first place Argentine striker Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi.

During the summer transfer window, both forwards changed clubs. Ronaldo moved from Juventus to Manchester United, and Messi from Barcelona to PSG.

Forbes estimates Ronaldo’s earnings will be $ 125 million this season, of which $ 55 million is in advertising contracts. Messi will earn $ 110 million ($ 35 million from advertising).

Next in the ranking of the highest paid footballers are Brazilian Neymar (PSG, $ 95 million), Frenchman Kilian Mbappé (PSG, $ 43 million), Egyptian Mohammed Salah (Liverpool, $ 41 million), Pole Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, $ 35 million), Spaniard Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe, $ 35 million), Frenchman Paul Pogba (Man. United, $ 34 million), Welshman Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, $ 32 million) and Belgian Eden Hazard (Real Madrid, $ 29 million).