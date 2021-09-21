RPL reform from HSE: 30 rounds + group stage for the top 4 and outsiders, as well as the playoffs for the Conference League – Football

Sports Research Laboratory of the Higher School of Economics in blog on Sports.ru proposed an alternative version of the RPL reform.

“First step. At the first stage, the teams play a standard two-round tournament (30 rounds).

Second phase. At the second stage, the teams are divided into 3 groups: from 1st to 4th place, from 5th to 12th place, from 13th to 16th place.

Teams 1-4 play mini-round robin tournament with each other (31-33 rounds) for the first 4 places. Teams 13-16 play a mini-round-robin tournament with each other (31-33 rounds) for the last 4 places.

Teams 5-12 play a tournament according to the Olympic system (“right through”) for a ticket to the Conference League. If the winner of the Russian Cup takes place from 5th to 12th and has already received a European Cup ticket, then he does not take part in this mini-tournament.

Thus, 7 or 8 teams are ranked by strength in accordance with their place at the end of 30 rounds – let’s designate these teams C1,…, C8 – in descending order of the result achieved at the first stage.

On the 31st game day, C1 will play with C8 or immediately go through on the 32nd game day, C2 will play with C7, C3 with C6, C4 with C5. The team that took the higher place in 30 rounds will accept the opponent at home. The pair winners will advance to the 32nd round.

In the 32nd round, the distribution of the remaining 4 teams in pairs is formed in the same way: the team with the highest place according to the results of the first stage at home will take the team with the lowest place, etc.

In the 33rd round of the remaining 2 teams, the one who took the higher place according to the results of the 1st stage will play at home. The play-off winner receives a prize, which depends on who won the Russian Cup:

– If the Russian Cup was won by the team that took places from 1st to 3rd after the 2nd stage, then 4th place and the winner of the playoffs immediately receive tickets to the Conference League.

– If the Russian Cup was won by the team that took 4th place, then the play-off winner immediately gets a ticket to the Conference League.

– If any other team won the Russian Cup, then the 4th place and the winner of the playoffs will play the rest of the trip to the Conference League in 34-35 rounds.

RPL / FNL play-offs are also played on the 34th and 35th match days, ”the text says.

Thus, the proposed format implies an increase in the number of playing days from 32 (taking into account the play-offs in the current format) to 35 and an increase in the number of matches between the leaders of the season. Outsiders of the season will have the opportunity to move from the relegation zone to the play-off zone, and teams from the middle of the table will have the opportunity to compete for participation in the Conference League. At the same time, the championship fully preserves the sporting principle: in the first 30 rounds, everyone has the same set of opponents. At the same time, the format will be able to adapt to the situation if Russia falls in the UEFA coefficient table and 5th place stops giving a ticket to European cups.

