Rubin – Zenit: Dzyuba’s double and Claudinho’s goal brought victory in Kazan

Petersburgers confidently outplayed Slutsky’s team.

Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

Blue-white-blue began the meeting with the following composition: Kritsyuk – Rakitsky, Chistyakov, Barrios – Douglas Santos, Wendel, Kuzyaev – Claudinho, Dzyuba (team captain), Malcom.

The opening minutes of the match turned out to be intense struggle. The teams contested the ball, the territory, but no one had a game advantage and did not show themselves brightly in the attack. Gradually, Zenit controlled the ball more and more, and Rubin relied more on a speedy exit from defense to attack. The entire game ahead of the hosts was tied to Khvichi’s creativity, but the defenders of Petersburgers worked very closely on it and almost did not allow him to turn around. Among the blue-white-blue, Claudinho and Malcolm stood out in front; more often the guests moved to the opponent’s penalty area along the right flank, which was covered by Alexey Sutormin.

On the 24th minute, all three players of Zenit’s attacking line – Claudinho, Dziuba and Malcolm – played a quick combination between themselves, which none of the hosts’ defenders had time to stop. Malcolm gave the ball in the center from the depth to Dziuba, the captain beat Claudinho shortly, received a reverse pass and sent the ball straight into the net with a beautiful horse kick without a chance for Rubin’s goalkeeper Dupin – 0: 1!

The same trio created the second goal against Slutsky’s team just four minutes later. This time the Zenit team was also helped by the Kazan defender Abildgor, who in the simplest situation lost the ball right in front of his penalty area. After that, the Zenit strikers played the ball between themselves on a patch in front of Dupin’s goal, and Claudinho hammered it into the goal, again without any options for the Rubin goalkeeper – 0: 2! The hosts looked depressed and discouraged, and Zenit enjoyed a total advantage, playing easily and with absolute confidence in their abilities.

Towards the end of the half, Zenit logically brought the matter to defeat. The third scoring combination of the Petersburgers began with another cool selection of Barrios, who again controlled the entire defense of the team. Wilmar gave the ball to Malkom, who rushed forward, made a transfer to Kuzyaev. Daler, entering Rubin’s penalty area, shot along the goal to Dziuba, and Artem hit the empty net in the fall, when Dupin had already been won back – 0: 3! Sergei Semak’s wards went to rest after they skated on an opponent in the first half.

After the break, Rubin tried with all his might to return to the game, tried to develop speed and hit the guests’ goal more often, but all this did not look sharp enough. Petersburgers, on the other hand, played according to the score: they did not give the opponent extra freedom in their own half of the field and they themselves did not advance with too large forces. Again, wrestling began to prevail on the field, and shots on goal practically disappeared.

The duel acquired a sudden turn in the middle of the half, when a free-kick in the direction of Kritsyuk’s goal led to an own goal. A canopy from the right edge, horse wrestling, the ball bounced to Chistyakov, and Dmitry did not see that Kritsyuk was already ready to hit the ball to the side, and cut him off with his head into the net of his own goal – 1: 3. However, the goal did not change the nature of the meeting. On the contrary, Zenit rushed to the attack with even greater pressure in order to restore the three-goal lead. The coaching staff of the guests, meanwhile, made the first change: Alexander Erokhin entered the field instead of Malcolm. Leonid Slutskiy soon left Rubin’s coaching bench – he was removed for arguing with the referee.

Kazan did not have enough strength to change something in the final segment of the meeting – and they lost. Zenit ended the game, mainly acting in the opponent’s half of the field, but again failed to bring the score to a devastating one. A few minutes before the final whistle, the guests made a second substitution: Mostovoy appeared instead of Dziuba.

Zenit wins 3: 1 and still leads the championship standings.

The next match blue-white-blue will play on Saturday, 25 September. In the 9th round of Tinkoff RPL, Sergei Semak’s wards will host Wings of the Soviets.