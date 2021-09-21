Scandal at the 2021 Summer World Ski Championships: the organizers slipped poor-quality equipment to the Russians

The Roller Ski World Championship in Val di Fiemme ended with a big scandal. In the last race of the program – the classic mass start up the Alpe Cermis mountain, most of the participants had problems with the equipment provided by the organizers.

The race was spoiled for both foreigners and skiers of the Russian national team: Nepryaeva almost fell out of the blue and could not fight for victory, Spitsov fell almost immediately after the start, and then was forced to take rollers from a fan. Many other athletes had it even worse: they ended the race with a run, holding low-quality roller skis in their hands.

“Championship” figured out what happened at the main tournament of the summer season.

A month of running in and a lot of problems

So what happened exactly on the last day of the tournament? The broadcast was nowhere to be found, the organizers bothered to post only short cuts.

And in one of these cuts you can see how Natalia Nepryaeva out of the blue almost falls. Out of the cuts there is a fall Denis Spitsova almost immediately after the start. Alexey Chervotkin found himself in the same situation as Nepryaeva. Many participants finished the distance by running (!) With rollers in their hands. It was impossible to move around on the given inventory.

The organizers provided the participants with rollers of the Italian manufacturer CK4 Skiroll. But out of all the issued pairs of rollers, hardly 30 percent were suitable for racing at the World Championships! Bearings jammed at the inventory, ratchets broke, respectively, the race uphill had to be finished on the same hands. Those who were able, of course, to stay on the skaters, and did not spit on everything.





“It hurts to watch.” Russian skiers scattered on the asphalt at the World Cup

“Almost everyone faced problems, not only the Russian participants. On the wet asphalt because of the rain, the rollers started to wedge. Someone almost immediately after the start, like Denis Spitsova, someone later, like Natalia Nepryaeva. And a very small percentage of participants did not encounter problems.

Spitsov’s problems began at the stadium, where the start was given. And a little later, the roller completely jammed, the wheels did not spin. He somehow moved around until some fan gave him his equipment. Then Denis’s other roller jammed as well. Hence such a lag.

The organizers claim that the equipment was running in for a whole month, and there were no such problems. Perhaps in dry weather the rollers worked fine, but on wet asphalt only negative sensations. There were also problems with skate rollers, because the rubber peeled off the wheels and simply cracked in half, but, fortunately, there were no falls. As far as I know, these rollers are not on sale, so everyone ran blindly. I saw how someone finished a race on one roller, someone ran in their hands with equipment, “the senior coach of the Russian national team told the Championship. Yuri Borodavko…

The very same rollers that turned out to be unsuitable for the race Photo: ck4skiroll.it

“Worst Championship in History”

Head of the Rollerski Committee of the FLGR Pavel Zhestkov said that the World Cup held in Val di Fiemme was the worst in history in terms of organization and conditions.

“We can say that it was the worst and most disastrous championship. Even some Italians from among the organizers were indignant at how the competition could be held at such a low level. What can we say about the athletes themselves?

The problems began on the very first day of the skating race. The organizers have accommodated the start and finish on a patch of 10 by 5 meters. How could you do that? This is the World Cup, not an amateur fight! But all right, start-finish, because the track itself was not prepared at all.





“Both laughter and sin.” How did Russian skier Stupak mix up the number of laps in the race?

At the start of the super sprint, the organizers prepared a pistol with a stunning effect! Athletes all over the world began to complain after qualifying, and as a result, they started with the help of … a wooden ratchet! This is the level, right? I’m not even talking about the fact that even for the super sprint, the organizers could not find 200 meters of distance without hatches and cracks.

On the last day, the organizers handed out poor-quality equipment to the athletes. Bearings jammed, athletes tried to punch them, but many of those who succeeded faced ratchet breakage. What does it mean to run on classic rollerblades uphill without ratchets? This is to run on one hand, because it was impossible to push.

Well, something strange was happening with the electronics at the mass start. How was it possible to issue a protocol in which Alexei Chervotkin won with an almost six-minute advantage, when he only managed to break away from the pursuer by four seconds at the finish line? It’s just not ready to host the tournament, “Zhestkov told the Championship.

Chervotkin, Nepryaeva and Grukhvina are world champions

If we talk about sports results (we are talking only about adults), then the Russian national team in Val di Fiemme was represented by the group Yuri Borodavko, Olympic champion of Turin Evgeny Dementyev, as well as professionals in roller skiing – Dmitry Voronin, Olga Letucheva and Ilya Bezgin…

Letucheva eventually became the world champion, and Voronin became the silver medalist in the super sprint. This type of program is worthy of a separate analysis, because even Johannes Klebo will not cope with professional roller-skaters. Another sport is perfect.

If we talk about those who are preparing for the Beijing Olympics, then almost everyone left with medals, or were very close to them. Alexey Chervotkin became the world champion in this most unfortunate race uphill, Natalia Nepryaeva and Anna Grukhvina won the team sprint, and Nepryaeva at the last stage brought her rivals more than 10 seconds, which is just a huge advantage for rollers and short distance.





Russia “gave” China a whole team of skiers. In return, will he get an advantage at the Olympics?

Nepryaeva and Maria Istomina took the second and third places both in the skating cut and in the classic mass start, losing both times to the Swede Lynn Semskar… Denis Spitsov took away from Val di Fiemme the bronze of the skating cut. In general, we held a camp in Italy with good control trainings and with benefit. Although, of course, they did not think to be brought up to the World Cup.

Two-time World Cup winner and two-time Tour de Ski winner, world champion Alexander Bolshunov came to Italy, but did not start in any race.