Schwartz: Dynamo Moscow is the favorite in the cup game, but ambitions need to be confirmed on the field

Dynamo head coach Sandro Schwartz shared his expectations from the Russian Cup match with Dynamo Stavropol.

“We need to approach this match extremely seriously and responsibly. On Monday we had a recovery training after a very intense and energy-consuming game with Sochi. We want to have a good start and start the cup trip with a victory.

We have already had the opportunity to watch some of the opponents’ matches, but the main analysis will take place on Tuesday. It is worth noting that this command uses different schemes. We will carefully study the nuances of their actions in different constellations and prepare for all possible options in their execution. It is clear that we are the favorites in this match on paper, but we need to prove our worth and confirm our ambitions on the field. We respect Dynamo from Stavropol, but we intend to show our class and achieve victory, ”the press service of Dynamo quoted Schwartz as saying.

The Russian Cup match Dynamo (Stavropol) – Dynamo (Moscow) will take place tomorrow, September 22, at the Dynamo stadium in Stavropol. The meeting starts at 18:00 Moscow time.