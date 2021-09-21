Scientists have come up with a new type of transistor that will help to cope with the “end of technological processes”

Scientists from the United States have proposed a technology for creating transistors with potentially better characteristics than current solutions. This can provide increased processor performance even in the “end of process” era. The idea of ​​such a transistor was spied on from quantum cascade lasers and has already filed a patent application.

In 1971 in the magazine “Physics and Technology of Semiconductors” Soviet physicists Kazarinov and Suris in the article “Possibilities of amplification of electromagnetic waves in semiconductors with a superlattice” put forward the idea that when an electron flow passes through a heterogeneous structure, electromagnetic waves are amplified, which will make it possible to generate laser radiation with low energy consumption. In such a “puff pastry”, the signal is amplified without the manifestation of tunneling effects, which is easier to control.

A group of scientists from Purdue University in Indiana suggested that the amplifying principle of electron transport through the superlattice would also work for transistors if the superlattice – a “zebra” of alternating semiconductor materials – was placed in the path of the flow of electrons from one gate to another. This is how the concept of the CasFET cascade field effect transistor was born.

Theoretically, the CasFET transistor will operate with extremely low state switching currents, which will significantly increase the energy efficiency of the device. True, scientists have not yet made a single such transistor in order to study its characteristics in practice. But the patent application has already been filed, and interested manufacturers can seek advice.