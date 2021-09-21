SlotsUp has revealed the top 10 most successful wives and girlfriends of NBA players. # 1 – Kendall Jenner – Basketball

SlotsUp analysts have identified the top ten most successful wives and girlfriends of NBA players. First place with a score of 86 out of 100 was taken by the model and girlfriend of Phoenix defender Devin Brooker, Kendall Jenner.

Top 10 Most Successful Wives and Friend of NBA Players:

1. Kendall Jenner (Devin Booker) – 86/100

2. Khloe Kardashian (Tristan Thompson) – 85

3. Teyana Taylor (Iman Shumpert) – 82

4. Ayesha Curry (Stephen Curry) – 78

5.Ella May (Jason Tatum) – 74

6. Jordin Woods (Karl-Anthony Towns) – 66

7. Maya Jama (Ben Simmons) – 64

8. Cooky Johnson (Magic Johnson) – 56

9. Larsa Pippen (Scottie Pippen) – 54

10. Lauren Holiday (Drew Holiday) – 52

Kendall Jenner is the most popular girl among NBA players. She was seen for a long time “The Curse of the Kardashians”, but now her chosen one has reached the final