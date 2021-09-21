smartphone that charges in 17 minutes / Smartphones

It seems that it is simply impossible to understand the positioning of Xiaomi smartphones from a swoop: in this whole series of Redmi, Poco and all kinds of Mi Lite, which sometimes duplicate each other in terms of characteristics, sometimes even the representatives of the company themselves cannot understand the logic. But not in the case of older models – I did not hesitate and asked directly where we should attribute the newly announced 11T / 11T Pro, which in terms of characteristics, in fact, are not inferior to the Mi 11 released in winter, but at the same time they turn out to be slightly lower in price. Well, the answer is this: T in the index of these devices means “technologies” – and these are a kind of “technological” versions of flagships. Is it clearer? I don’t either. Then we simplify the explanation: this is simply a more affordable version of the flagship, while with partially improved characteristics (here they are – the very technologies). The company will try to make the most serious bet on this version. The main thing is to keep the price within reasonable limits (in this case, in the region of 40-50 thousand rubles) and not fly into space, as is the case with the Mi 11.

The potentially hit “flagship killers” Xiaomi 11T / 11T Pro (both will arrive) will reach Russia in the second half of autumn (it is worth waiting around the end of October or the beginning of November), but we managed to spend an hour with the Xiaomi 11T Pro. We tell about impressions.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: one Kryo 680 core at 2.84 GHz, three Kryo 680 cores at 2.42 GHz, four Kryo 680 cores at 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: one Kryo 680 core at 2.84 GHz, three Kryo 680 cores at 2.42 GHz, four Kryo 680 cores at 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: one Kryo 680 core at 2.84 GHz, three Kryo 680 cores at 2.42 GHz, four Kryo 680 cores at 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: one Kryo 680 core at 2.84 GHz, three Kryo 680 cores at 2.42 GHz, four Kryo 680 cores at 1.8 GHz Display 6.67 inches, AMOLED,

2400 × 1080 pixels, 395 ppi, capacitive multitouch, 120 Hz 6.67 inches, AMOLED,

2400 × 1080 pixels, 395 ppi, capacitive multitouch, 120 Hz 6.81 inches, AMOLED,

3200 × 1440 pixels, 515 ppi, capacitive multitouch, 120 Hz 6.81 inches, AMOLED,

3200 × 1440 pixels, 515 ppi, capacitive multitouch; additional screen on the rear panel, OLED, 1.1 inches RAM 8/12 GB 8 GB 8/12 GB 8/12 GB Flash memory 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 256/512 GB Rear camera Triple module: 108 MP, ƒ / 1.8 + 8 MP, ƒ / 2.2 + 5 MP, ƒ / 2.4 (telephoto), phase detection autofocus, triple LED flash Triple module: 108 MP, ƒ / 1.8 + 8 MP, ƒ / 2.2 + 5 MP, ƒ / 2.4 (telephoto), phase detection autofocus, triple LED flash Triple module: 108 MP, ƒ / 1.8 + 13 MP, ƒ / 2.4 + 5 MP, ƒ / 2.4 (macro), phase detection autofocus, dual LED flash Triple module: 50 MP, ƒ / 2.0 + 48 MP, ƒ / 4.1 + 48 MP, ƒ / 2.2, hybrid autofocus on the main camera and phase detection autofocus on telephoto and wide-angle cameras, triple LED flash Front-camera 16 MP, ƒ / 2.5, fixed focus, no flash 16 MP, ƒ / 2.5, fixed focus, no flash 20 MP, ƒ / 2.2, fixed focus, no flash 20 MP, ƒ / 2.2, fixed focus, no flash Fingerprint scanner Yes, on the verge of the case Yes, on the verge of the case Yes, under the screen Yes, under the screen Connectors USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Battery 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Dimensions (edit) 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 / 8.5 mm 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 204 grams 203 grams 196/194 grams 234 grams Dust and moisture protection No No No No Operating system Android 11 with a proprietary shell Android 11 with a proprietary shell Android 11 with a proprietary shell Android 11 with a proprietary shell Price € 649 (8/128 GB), € 699 (8/256 GB) and € 749 (12 GB / 256 GB) € 499 (8/128 GB) and € 549 (8/256 GB) 80,990 rubles for the version 8/256 GB 74,900 rubles for the 8/256 GB version, 78,900 rubles for the 12/256 GB version

Even a cursory glance at the characteristics of the Xiaomi 11T / 11T Pro (in the future we will focus on the Pro version, with which I talked) is enough to scratch your head thoughtfully. The novelty is inferior to the “real flagship” Mi 11 in terms of the screen (smaller diagonal, lower resolution), in terms of design (the T-version is heavier and not so elegantly designed) and in some minor features (for example, there is no wireless charging). At the same time, it received the same hardware platform (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – the “plus” version has so far gone only to the ultra-flagship Mi MIX 4), a more advanced camera (with optical zoom), a more capacious battery and a unique 120W charging. And all this – at a price that is about one and a half times lower (we hope). Where is the catch?

Apparently, nowhere: just Xiaomi Mi 11 (along with the Ultra-version and Mi MIX) is perceived by the company more as a showcase of opportunities with prospects only in the domestic market, and Xiaomi 11T is the very “people’s flagship” to which we are used to talking about older Xiaomi models.

Of course, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is much simpler in appearance – especially when compared with the “leather” version of the Mi 11. This is a traditional “shovel” for our time, which, despite the smaller screen (6.67 inches versus 6.81 inches), turns out to be wider , noticeably thicker and much heavier. The back panel has received a glass finish – the gadget is not only large, but also slippery. It looks frankly boring – this smartphone is more for practical users than for fashionistas. However, the white and gradient (from blue to lilac) versions look good in the photographs – alive, however, only the dark gray was appreciated. But there is a case in the box – in terms of the configuration, Xiaomi is not in a hurry for Apple and Samsung, although it is already a little greedy for trifles: there is no longer an adapter from USB Type-C to mini-jack. The body is covered on both sides with hardened Gorilla Glass Victus, there is no dust and moisture protection.

The fingerprint scanner, by the way, is located on the right side in the small power / lock key of the gadget – you can expect problems with unlocking the device, the area is quite small, even a capacitive sensor (and not an optical one, on screen scanners) will not help. But we’ll find out when it comes to a full review.

On the body, as you might guess, there is no mini-jack – despite the use of the slogan “Kinomagia”, the role of a “professional” device for recording and viewing content, in the manner of Sony Xperia 1 III, Xiaomi 11T Pro does not pretend: the magic here is street, amateur … During playback, the manufacturer is limited to stereo speakers (two dedicated, at the ends), A + certificate from DisplayMate in assessing the color rendering of an AMOLED display (check with full testing), support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and the obligatory 120 Hz frequency.

As for the shooting, it is a little more interesting. Xiaomi 11T Pro received three rear cameras. The main one, with a 108-megapixel Nona-Bayer sensor and a ƒ / 1.8 aperture lens, is the same as on the Mi 11. The wide-angle is a little simpler – 8 megapixels instead of 13 megapixels, there is also no autofocus, but the lens is slightly faster – ƒ / 2.2, not ƒ / 2.4. Well, the third camera, albeit not shining with a high resolution (5 megapixel), allows you to count on a 2x optical zoom, which is not available in the Mi 11.

An example of shooting (through a window) with different focal lengths can be seen above – for now, we will dispense with conclusions about the quality of shooting.

Just like on the Mi 11, with the ultimate resolution (108 megapixels), you can shoot with both a standard viewing angle and a 2x zoom (here, of course, the resolution is pulled up already in software). The examples are again above.

The main improvements were made to video shooting – and if 8K-resolution users of flagship smartphones are no longer surprised, then the audio zoom function (when changing focal lengths when shooting) with three built-in microphones and a set of software features for shooting and video processing that form the very “cinematic” can already select Xiaomi 11T / 11T Pro from the crowd. But again, this can be checked normally only with full testing. In any case, the rear camera system and its capabilities look more attractive than in the case of the Mi 11 – and more attractive than perhaps its main competitor, the realme GT.

The front camera is more than ordinary: it is placed in a small hole in the center of the upper part of the screen, it received a 16 megapixel sensor without autofocus and a lens with aperture ƒ / 2.5.

But the most important thing about Xiaomi 11T / 11T Pro is a combination of a rather capacious battery (5000 mAh) and surprisingly powerful charging, which will be the envy of the same realme with OPPO – 120 watts! The manufacturer claims that it should take just 17 minutes to fully charge the device. Moreover, in theory, this happens without overheating and rapid wear – the battery, like on OPPO smartphones with Super VOOC, is divided into two parts of 2500 mAh each, which are charged separately; there are also 9 temperature sensors on the battery. Wireless charging is not supported.

It is unlikely that Xiaomi 11T / 11T Pro will repeat the success of Xiaomi Mi 9T – it is still a much more expensive and elite gadget in terms of filling, but it has every chance of becoming one of the most interesting proposals in the near-flagship segment – it hits all the main targets of a potential consumer senior Xiaomi (autonomy in combination with frantically fast charging, a camera with good capabilities, AMOLED display with a frequency of 120 Hz, current filling). The main thing for Xiaomi is to keep the price within reasonable limits. Let me remind you that Xiaomi 11T Pro is presented in versions with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a drive of 128 or 256 GB, and Xiaomi 11T – only with 8 GB of RAM and the same drives. There is no memory card slot.