Solana Funds See Inflow of Institutional Investment Despite Recent Network Disruption | Blockchain24

Despite a network outage due to a denial of service attack that shut down Solana’s network at 5 pm on September 14th, Solana funds continued to receive $ 4.8 million in inflows last week, according to a digital manager. CoinShares assets.

“This suggests that investors were happy to shrug off the attack as a temporary problem rather than something more inherent in the network,” wrote CoinShares investment strategist James Butterfill. The influx was also likely aided by the speed with which miners adopted the updated protocol. ”

Solana (SOL), the underlying proof-of-stake blockchain token and contender for Ethereum, was a star and showed steady growth among cryptocurrencies during the market crash earlier this month. Solana started the year at $ 1.52 and rose more than 13,000%, hitting a record high of $ 213.47 on September 9. According to CoinGecko data, Solana is trading at $ 144 at time of publication.

According to CoinShares, last week the total inflow of digital asset investment products totaled $ 42 million – for the fifth consecutive week.

“The influx has been seen across all digital assets and signals that we believe will continue to improve investor sentiment,” Butterfill wrote.

The total digital assets under management (AUM) of all digital asset fund providers was $ 59 billion last week.

Bitcoin, which has suffered the brunt of negative investor sentiment due to the influx of institutional investment, has continued to receive an inflow of $ 15 million in only three of the past 16 weeks, writes Butterfill. However, Bitcoin’s market share in AUM has dropped from 81% in January to 67% today as investors continue to diversify into altcoins.

Last week, Ethereum reported an investment inflow of $ 6.6 million. Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) received inflows of $ 2.8M, $ 2.3M and $ 1.9M, respectively.