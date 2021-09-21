Sukhina appreciated Karasev’s refereeing in the derby CSKA – Spartak :: Football :: RBC Sport

Former judge Stanislav Sukhina admitted that he never for a second doubted the quality of Sergei Karasev’s work during the Moscow derby

The chief referee of the CSKA – Spartak match Sergey Karasev has traditionally worked at a high level. This was announced to RBC.Sport by the head of the Moscow Veles team and the former FIFA referee Stanislav Sukhina.

“I managed to see the game, but I don’t doubt for a second that Karasev traditionally worked the game at his high, excellent level,” said Sukhina.

On Monday, CSKA beat Spartak at home in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting at the VEB Arena ended with a score of 1: 0. At the end of the meeting, Karasev sent off the author of the goal, Anton Zabolotny, for the second yellow card. The player did not argue with the referee and left the field.

Sukhina served in the matches of the Russian championship from 2001 to 2012. In the period from 2013 to 2016, he served as Deputy Head of the Refereeing and Inspection Department of the RFU. After completing his refereeing career, he took up the position of head of Moscow Lokomotiv, but left it in 2021 and since August has been holding the same position at Veles.

Karasev is the only Russian referee who consistently receives appointments for European matches, in particular, his team served the matches of the European Championship and the Champions League.