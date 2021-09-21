Svishchev called for a ban to stimulate athletes for victories over specific teams

The men’s national team of Ukraine at the European Volleyball Championship shone brightly: the team came out of a very difficult group, where they won victories over Greece, Portugal and Belgium. But in the 1/8 finals, the lot brought Ukraine to Russia, vice-champions of the Olympic Games in Tokyo – 2020.

In many sports, Russia and Ukraine are bred so that teams and clubs from these countries do not overlap in the tournament grid. For example, this is how the lot is distributed in football club competitions – the Champions League and the Europa League.

This is due to the tense political relations between the countries. However, they did not do this at the European volleyball championship, and the Russian and Ukrainian volleyball players competed for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The victory went to the Russian national team with a score of 3: 1 in games. Ukrainian volleyball player Dmitry Teremenko noted that the mood for the game was outrageous, but stressed that the huge prize promised in advance for the victory over Russia had a negative impact on the national team, especially the young players.

Recall that the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine promised athletes a reward of 10 million hryvnia, which in terms of Russian rubles is about 27 million.

September 11 22:50

“I think that it was not done quite correctly in relation to the team. We have a lot of young players. Such amounts cannot be announced. It seems to me that this stimulated Russia more. For example, I would be terribly motivated if someone bragged about a prize for a future victory over me. You can’t brag about money until you’ve won. Loud slogans do not lead to anything good, “Teremenko said in an interview with the Ukrainian Komsomolskaya Pravda.

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev supported Teremenko and told ! that this approach to stimulating athletes should disappear.

“The words of the Ukrainian volleyball player are absolutely correct. Firstly, I consider such actions of the federation to incite interethnic hatred and hatred between our countries. Why are Ukrainian players motivated specifically for the victory over Russia, and not over other countries? Some sponsors have the right to do this, but it looks incorrect.

This is a perverse approach to motivating athletes, such things are simply unacceptable. This is the wrong approach, and the final result has confirmed this, ”Svishchev said.

The official also noted that the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) needs to pay attention to this situation.

“Russia is one of the strongest teams in the world, the level of Ukraine is noticeably lower, so beating us is like beating the Martians. Even for a lot of money, you can’t jump over yourself. Unfortunately, shortsighted sports officials make such decisions and demotivate their own players.

If there is a question of bonuses for winning the World Championship, the European Championship, the Olympic Games, or some other tournament, then this is appropriate, but not for the victory over any national team should be awarded.

You cannot defeat someone who belongs to some other religion, of a different nationality, has a passport of another state or a different skin color. Such things are unacceptable. Why is the International Volleyball Federation silent again? Unclear. These are the things that need to be stopped, ”added Svishchev.

Olympic champion Svetlana Khorkina told ! that the information about the prize for the victory over the Russian national team was unlikely to be able to influence the state of the Ukrainian volleyball players.

“The result of an athlete is influenced by his skill, fitness and current form. Team spirit is also important.

For me, to be honest, it doesn’t matter at all how the federations of other countries motivate their athletes before the starts. The main thing for me is, as a Russian team, Russian coaches motivate their players.

I will say to myself – going out on the platform, I defended the honor of my country. And that motivated me. The main thing for me was to win, and the rest will follow, ”Khorkina said.