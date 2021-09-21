The best scorer of the Russian championship is included in the extended list of the national team

The Russian national team continues the qualifying round for the World Cup, which will be held in December 2022 in Qatar. The head coach of the national team, Valery Karpin, a few weeks before the October training camp, decided on an expanded list of players who will prepare for the matches.

September 19 15:45

Three names are worth highlighting: 1) Artem Dziuba returned to the national team, who was not called by Karpin for the September matches; 2) Denis Glushakov joined the roster for the first time in three and a half years, 3) the top scorer of the Russian Premier League (RPL) at the moment is also on the list – the sensation of this season is 21-year-old Hamid Agalarov from Ufa.

Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv, Moscow), Yuri Dupin (Rubin, Kazan), Andrey Lunev (Bayer 04, Leverkusen), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar), Stanislav Kritsyuk (Zenit, St. Petersburg ).

Defenders: Igor Diveev (CSKA, Moscow), Stanislav Magkeev (Lokomotiv, Moscow), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak, Moscow), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), ​​Vyacheslav Karavaev, Alexey Sutormin, Dmitry Chistyakov (all – Zenit ”, St. Petersburg), Ilya Samoshnikov (“ Rubin ”, Kazan), Sergey Terekhov (“ Sochi ”), Fedor Kudryashov (“ Antalyaspor ”, Turkey).

Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov (both – Lokomotiv, Moscow), Maxim Mukhin (CSKA, Moscow), Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Alexander Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev (both – Zenit, St. Petersburg), Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak Moscow), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta, Bergamo), Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin (both – Dynamo Moscow), Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar), Denis Glushakov (Khimki), Denis Makarov (Rubin, Kazan), Anton Zinkovsky (Wings of the Soviets).

Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv, Moscow), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA, Moscow), Konstantin Tyukavin (Dynamo, Moscow), Artem Dzyuba (Zenit, St. Petersburg), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).

One of the first at Karpin’s press conference was asked about the return of Dziuba. The specialist emphasized that the list is still only expanded, and before the team’s training camp there will be several more games in the Russian championship, after which the list will be reduced.

17 September 11:16

“The season started before our first matches. Then Dziuba was not in the best shape. He looked better against Akhmat (Zenit won 3: 1, Dzyuba didn’t score – !). This is an expanded list, not final. There will be a few more games. Now Dziuba is on this list, and then we will see how this player and the others will show themselves, ”Karpin said.

As for Glushakov, under Stanislav Cherchesov, he dropped out of the national team for a long time, but this season he has already scored six goals in eight matches for Khimki and attracted Karpin’s attention.

“Glushakov is a veteran. He is rightly considered as such. Already a veteran age (34 years old. – “!”). But this does not mean that he needs to finish tomorrow. He continues to show a good level of readiness, plus he backs it up with goals. Well, the loss of Roman Zobnin also affected (he was injured in the Europa League match against Legia and was eliminated for four weeks. – !). If he were okay, he would also be in the team, ”the specialist said.

Speaking about getting into the list of young Agalarov and 25-year-old midfielder of Krylia Sovetov Anton Zinkovsky, Karpin once again stressed that the number of players will be reduced, so there is no need to build premature hopes.

“The level of Zinkovskiy’s play allowed him to get into the extended list of the national team. The final will be on the 27th. There is no need for illusions. Let’s see who stays on this list.

Agalarov? He scores a lot. They are all on the expanded list, once again. Five or six people will not be on the list. We noticed them, that’s why they are on this list, ”Karpin concluded.

In October, the Russian national team under the leadership of Karpin will play two meetings: at home with Slovakia and away with Slovenia. In total, the Russian team has four matches left in the qualifying cycle – in November there will also be games with Cyprus (at home) and Croatia (away).

September 14 16:55

After six rounds of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, the Russian team is in second place in Group N. Russia has the same number of points as Croatia – 13, but it is inferior to the vice-champions of the world in additional indicators. You can get directly to the world championship only from the first place in the group, and the second will go to play in play-offs, where you can hit a very difficult opponent – for example, Germany, Poland or Italy.

The Russian team under the leadership of Karpin has already played three matches in September, in which they scored seven points out of nine possible: there was a draw with Croatia (0: 0) and victories over Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0).

Slovakia is now in third place in Group H (nine points). Slovenia is fourth with seven points.