The Elder Scrolls Online Receives Deadlands Expansion And Large-Scale Patch – Gambling Addiction

Oblivion Gate v The Elder Scrolls Online coming to an end with a new addition Deadlands. Studio ZeniMax Online about what awaits players in the fresh DLC, and also paid attention to patch 7.2.0 – updates are available on the public test server. Story storycoming to an end with a new additionStudio told about what awaits players in the fresh DLC, and also paid attention to patch 7.2.0 – updates are available on the public test server.

In addition to Deadlands, the developers have prepared a major update to the base game: various mythical items, a new weapon system, support for Nvidia DLSS and DLAA, and much more. The full list of innovations is available here (it’s huge), and we’ve highlighted some of them below.

What’s included in the Deadlands expansion:

New zone with powerful bosses;

New sets of items;

New collectibles, clothes and paints;

New furniture;

New achievements and titles.

Base Game Updates:

Weapon system – allows you to quickly save builds of characters and easily switch between them;

Controlled item drops – more chances of getting things that you don’t have;

New mythical items;

New markers on the map;

New houses;

Setting up the music during the battle;

Supports Nvidia DLSS and DLAA.