The former coach of the Russian national team repeated the Znark’s record in the KHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The Moscow club on Tuesday beat Dynamo Riga, extending the winning streak from the start of the KHL season to seven matches. And for Alexey Kudashov it was already the 22nd victory in a row

Alexey Kudashov

Dynamo Moscow beat the club of the same name from Riga with a score of 4: 1 in the home match of the KHL regular championship. The head coach of the “blue-white” Alexei Kudashov repeated the league record for victories in a row.

As part of the winners, the goals were scored by Stanislav Galiev (4th minute), Dmitry Rashevsky (46), Vadim Shipachev (52) and Ivan Igumnov (55). The losers were scored by Nikolay Eliseev (17).

The Moscow club have won all seven of their matches since the start of the season. On Tuesday, Salavat Yulaev lost to Severstal, the blue and white remained the only ones without defeat this season in the KHL.

Kudashov finished the regular season 2019/20 at the head of SKA with

With a 12-match winning streak, Vityaz was beaten 4-0 in the first playoff round. And after that, the season was ended ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June 2020, Kudashov left the post of head coach of SKA and the Russian national team, he missed the next season, and headed Dynamo before the start of the current one.

Thus, Kudashov’s winning streak reached 22 meetings. At the junction of the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, Oleg Znarok won 23 matches in a row with SKA, eventually losing to Sochi.

Dynamo Moscow takes first place in the Western Conference with 14 points. The Riga club is on the 11th line with 6 points in nine meetings.

In the next match, Dynamo Moscow will play against Sochi on 23 September. On the same day, the residents of Riga will also meet with Severstal.