The leader has changed in the ranking of the highest paid football players in the world – 09/21/2021

American Forbes has published a ranking of the highest paid football players in 2021. The leader is Cristiano Ronaldo, who topped the list for the first time since 2017.

For the past three years, the Portuguese scorer has been in second place behind Lionel Messi. In the new rating, Forbes estimated the annual income of Ronaldo at $ 125 million. Of this, most of the amount – $ 70 million – fell on the player’s salary, the rest – on advertising contracts and other transactions. Messi’s income is estimated at $ 110 million, of which $ 75 million was his salary, writes Forbes USA. Both players changed clubs in August: Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus, and Messi moved from Barcelona, ​​for which he had played since 2000, to Paris Saint-Germain.

The third place in the rating was taken by another footballer of “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar. His income is estimated at $ 95 million, of which the salary was $ 75 million.

The list of football players with the highest income also includes Kylian Mbappe ($ 43 million), Mohammed Salah ($ 41 million), Robert Lewandowski and Andres Iniesta (each estimated at $ 35 million), Paul Pogba ($ 34 million), Gareth Bale ($ 32 million) and Eden Hazard ($ 29 million).