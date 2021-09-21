The League of Legends developers have implemented the most severe penalties ever. Reedus

The developers of the popular online game League of Legends decided to fight fiercely with gamers who leave computers for a long time (AFKers) and talked about new punishments for violators.

The studio calls inactive players “one of the most destructive to the gameplay”, so this time they tackled the problem tightly.

So, there will be new penalties to “protect other players from malicious violators.” The artificial intelligence algorithm will learn to track the behavior of gamers and mark changes that could ruin the match.

A new type of the most merciless penalty is called Queue Blocking, which Riot describes as “mega-delays.” Blocking the queue will show the player a pop-up explaining what they are being penalized for and preventing them from joining matches for the time set by the developer.

The punishment will continue after the block is released: AFKers will still be subject to queue delay for some time.

In total, the developers have established seven levels of penalties. The longest queue blocking period is 14 days, and the maximum queue delay time is 15 minutes for five games.

The creators of the game have also improved their automatic intruder detection system so that the algorithm does not block players who are simply disconnected or unintentionally crashed.

It is not yet known when these changes will appear in the actual game, but Riot says the team will test new features in multiple regions before rolling out them to servers.