The logo of the 2023 World Ice Hockey Championship in Russia is presented – Sport

SAINT PETERSBURG, September 21. / TASS /. The presentation of the logo of the World Ice Hockey Championship, which will be held in Russia in 2023, took place on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. This was reported by a TASS correspondent from the scene.

The presentation was attended by Vladislav Tretyak, President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR), Rene Fasel, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation, Roman Rotenberg, First Vice President of the FHR and head of the Russian national team, Pavel Bure, Special Representative of the FHR for International Affairs, and Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Boris Piotrovsky.

The logo is inspired by a painting by Kazimir Malevich and the Russian avant-garde. “For the logo, we took the image from Malevich’s painting, he was born in St. Petersburg, and his name is known all over the world. It is very important to present the logo, I think everyone liked it,” said Vladislav Tretyak, President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

The Ice Hockey World Championship is planned to be held in St. Petersburg.

For the ice hockey championship in St. Petersburg, a new ice arena is being built on the site of the Peterburgsky sports complex. This ice arena will be one of the largest in the world with a capacity of 21.5 thousand spectators for hockey matches, it should be ready by May 2023.