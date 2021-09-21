The model became a plus-size twin of Kim Kardashian and spoke about the bullying on the network: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

A resident of the American state of Oregon, who became famous for her resemblance to the TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, spoke about life in the role of a plus-size doppelganger of a celebrity. Her story is quoted by The Sun.

Portland-based Sammy Krieger, 28, prides herself on what she says looks just like the TV star or her little sister, Kylie Jenner. She built her entire image on copying celebrity outfits. “I like to repeat Kim’s style because she is very fashionable and in line with all the latest fashion trends,” she said.

Moreover, the heroine of the material claims that her partner Luxury Jones is “no different” from the husband of Kardashian rapper Kanye West, which makes them “the perfect match.” “My boyfriend is definitely acting like West. He feels much more of a “gangster” than Kanye, “Krieger said.

According to the material, the American prides herself on her corpulence, but is often insulted by other large women. “I identify myself as a big person. But some people don’t believe I wear XL and 1XL because I have an unusual physique. I have large hips and buttocks, but a narrow waist and a flat stomach. Sometimes I work as a model for clothing companies that specialize in outfits for big women. I face bullying that I’m not ‘big enough’ to call myself plus size, ”she shared.

According to the heroine, over time, she learned to fight back haters and not pay attention to the negative. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I’m not going to argue with someone who calls me fat. Yes, I am fat, I make money, and I am happy. If people are really happy with their lives, they will not have time to follow anyone, let alone write malicious comments, ”the model explained.

Earlier in November, Audrey Hepburn’s 20-year-old doppelgänger spoke of the hardships of living with the face of a star. Hannah Barker from Essex admits that over the past five years, strangers have consistently mistaken her for Hepburn. Previously, the girl did not pay attention to their surprised looks and comments, but now she has found the advantages of her feature.