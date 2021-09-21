The money from the Saratov assets of Abramovich’s son may go to Spartak. Fedun and Zarema Salikhova do not mind, but the price will be awesome

According to insiders, the son of an oligarch Roman Abramovich Arkady, after the sale of the Saratov assets, may become the owner of the Moscow “Spartak”.

Football club embarrassed at a recent streak of games, fans blame the owner for everything Leonid Fedun and his wife from Bashkiria I’ll sleep Salikhov. They are ready to sell the club, but so far the price has been “inadequate”.

– According to an insider Jacques Attali, which specializes in buying sports teams, claims that the son of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is considering buying Spartak Moscow, the news on the Chelsea fans’ website says. Arkady Abramovich “One of the most influential young businessmen in Russia.”

The report notes that the current owner of the club Leonid Fedun “is one of the most criticized owners in Russian football.” And Spartak itself is mired in constant scandals, its position in the standings at the same time leaves much to be desired.

Just yesterday, the Moscow club again landed in the spotlight. According to Sport-Express, CSKA fans during the September 20 match against Spartak posted a banner addressed to the club owner’s wife Zarema Salikhova.

The banner depicts Salikhova herself, the caption says: “She sees everything.” The banner is made by analogy with those posted by Spartak fans, mentioning the club’s founder, Nikolai Starostin.

Also, army fans chant insulting chants against Salikhova, in particular: “You are slaves to (a girl of easy virtue) Fedun.”

Recall that the native of Bashkiria has repeatedly received harsh criticism for her interference in the affairs of the club. She is credited with firing the old CEO Thomas Zorn and the appointment of a new, supposedly relative Shamila Gazizova… According to one of the versions, to one of the comments of the boss’s wife, Zorn replied: “I don’t know how you found this out.” Zarema found the tone of the phrase disrespectful – Thomas was no longer at the club.

According to another version, remembering her education as an accountant, Fedun’s wife conducted an audit at Spartak, revealing numerous unjustified costs and expenses, overstating the players’ transfer prices. As a result – the dismissal of Zorn.

In an interview Metaraiting admitted that “Made me buy Larsson“, Having told Fedun that if this boy doesn’t play for Spartak, then don’t give me any gifts for three years ”.

The scandalousness of yesterday’s match, in which the red and white lost, was added by the fact that the only goal that ensured the victory of CSKA scored Anton Zabolotny… Four years ago, he played for Tosno in a match against Spartak, but missed an important goal. This became a reason for Fedun to speak out that Zabolotny would no longer have such balls. As a result, today the sports media recall this phrase to the owner of Spartak, and fans once again criticize him for his ridiculous statements.

Returning to the issue of selling red and whites: according to MatchTV, a few years ago a businessman and chairman of the board of directors of the Alfa-Bank group spoke about the acquisition of red and whites. Petr Aven… However, after analyzing the audit and consulting company Pricewaterhouse, he turned down the deal, according to a source within the company.

– Fedun wanted to sell Spartak together with the stadium – right after construction. Aven wanted to buy (alone or with someone), but the stadium had a book value, and with the club everything is not so simple. Fedun asked – conditionally – ten rubles for the stadium and ten for the club. Aven answered: ten for the stadium – approx. But for the club – a ruble. There was such an abyss that it initially became clear that they would never converge. Fedun estimated the team at an astronomical amount, and Aven hired Pricewaterhouse to make sure that the estimate was inadequate. We showed that it was inadequate, and that was the end of it, ”the insider clarifies.

Arkady Abramovich does not know how much Fedun can estimate Spartak when it is sold. Recall that Roman Abramovich has been a frequent visitor to Saratov over the past two years. Its point of attraction was the Space Conquerors Park, which cost about 1 billion rubles. Archiblogger Anna Martovitskaya I am sure that it was the oligarch with Saratov roots who sponsored the construction.

As a reminder, in May BV reported that the oil company Zoltav, the largest shareholder of which is the son of a businessman Roman Abramovich Arkady seeks to sell a significant part of the space in the Saratov region. The reason was the optimization of the asset portfolio due to financial difficulties and looking for sources of financing for the development of deposits.

It was about six license areas in the Saratov region, including 3 fields – Naumovskoye, Uspenskoye and Sakmovskoye.

However, the plans for the sale have apparently been revised. In July Arkady Abarmovich suddenly appeared in the region as the owner Sigma Capital LLCwhose structure Dial Alliance LLC extracts oil and gas in the Trans-Volga region. He met with the governor Valery Radaev, talking about the company’s plans to expand oil production.

Sigma Energy, a subsidiary of Sigma Capital, just six months before Zoltav announced the optimization, bought the Saratov companies “Artamira”, “Engels-nafta”, Saratovgeoneft, “Neftepoisk” and “Chalyk-nafta”, the former assets of the Cypriot firm Ring Oil Holding & Trading ltd Leonid Shneidermanbelonging to his group Korsarneft… Their license areas are located next to Onboard, which has been owned by Zoltav since 2013. And the license for its development, in turn, is owned by Dial Alliance LLC, a company from Sigma Capital, which became the managing director for all these Saratov firms.

As Arkady Abramovich announced, he is starting the Vostok project in the Saratov region, in which he is ready to invest about $ 130 million. The goal of the project is to produce 1 million tons of oil and 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

For this, 6 new fields should be put into operation, which will be gradually included in a single process of oil and gas production in the territory from Krasnokutsk district to Ozinsky. Also in the plans of Abramovich Jr. is the construction of a 220-kilometer gas pipeline in the region with connection to the Karpenskaya complex gas treatment unit.

Recall that the purchase of the English football club Chelsea in 2003 for Abramovich Sr. cost 140 million pounds (about 223 million dollars at the time). And it became a world record.