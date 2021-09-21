The new version of iPadOS 15 has received many improvements and improvements

IPadOS 15 is now available for iPad users. The new operating system is characterized by many of the functions present in the “related” iOS 15, but there are also additional, exclusive, optimized for use on tablets.

The public beta version of the OS appeared in the summer, and now the company has released a release assembly, supported by numerous devices:

iPad Pro (2015) / Pro (2017) / Pro (2018) / Pro (2020) / Pro (2021);

iPad Air 2 / Air 3 / Air 4;

iPad (2017) / (2018) / (2019) / (2020);

iPad Mini (2015) / Mini (2019).

IPadOS 15 features

Widgets… They can now be placed next to application icons on the home screen. Some widgets have become larger. New widgets have appeared in the applications “Find My”, “Contacts”, Game Center, App Store and “Mail”.

Application library. Allows you to organize the user’s applications by grouping them into categories such as “Applications for work”, “Games”, etc. For ease of use, it is built into the Dock.

Multitasking. In this mode, the user gains access to the main screen, where you can select the desired application, as well as those programs with which you want to work in parallel. There are some differences from the similar interface used in earlier versions of the OS.

Notes. With a keyboard shortcut, swipe, or using a stylus, you can call notes over any application. Added the ability to add tags to notes, by which you can later search for materials in the new tag manager. Short notes created on the iPad will be available on both iPhones and Apple computers.

Universal control. You can use your keyboard, trackpad, or mouse to work on multiple Macs and iPads at the same time. The cursor from the Mac can be transferred directly to the iPad and vice versa, and what is printed on the “Mac” will be displayed on the iPad.

Translation. Apple Translate is now available on iPadOS. The program is capable of translating text, including in many third-party applications, and in fact is an analogue of Google Translate. “The auto-translation function and a special Face-to-Face mode make communication even more convenient and help to follow the conversation”, – says Apple.

FaceTime. During a FaceTime call, you can share TV shows and movies, listen to music, or share your screen with others using SharePlay. In this case, the playback control panel will be available to everyone.

Recognition of text on photos. Spotlight Search allows you to search through photos, and Online Text recognizes text in images. The resulting text can be translated, for example.

Focusing. In this mode, the system will allow you not to be distracted when you need to do some specific business or just relax – the user will receive only those notifications that he needs. The function offers the following settings: default, driving, training, video games, reading. The corresponding status will be displayed in the “Messages” – the interlocutors will know that it is undesirable to disturb the user. For really urgent messages, there is a corresponding notification.

Swift Playgrounds. The updated Swift Playgrounds service will allow you to learn how to program, create applications using SwiftUI and place them in the App Store. When developing applications, the preview is updated in real time as the code is written, and for newbies there is a dedicated guide on how to create software.

These are just some of the features of the updated OS. More information about the new mobile platform can be found on the official Apple website.