The official poster and the trailer for the movie “Spencer” – about the life of Princess Diana were released

Кристен Стюарт в роли всеми любимой королевы сердец.

Critics have hotly debated the choice of a Twilight star to play Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer.

A trailer for the film starring Kristen Stewart and Jack Farthington was unveiled at CinemaCon in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The five-minute clip only teased all those who are looking forward to the next film adaptation of the life of the legendary couple. The clip is not yet available to the general public for viewing.

However, critics are talking about the first impressions of the short review of the film, proclaiming Stewart one of the most talented actresses of our time. One of the insiders – Jason Guerassio published a poster of the painting on Instagram, and wrote in the signature that the star of “Twilight” and “High Life” is preparing for his first Oscar nomination.

Critic Scott Menzel mirrored Guerassio’s thoughts, writing: “Just watched the Spencer trailer in a five-minute clip. On the surface, it can be argued that Kristen Stewart will receive an Oscar nomination for her performance. I’m sure a big moment is coming for her. “

Despite the fact that the video cannot be watched, it is known that in one of the scenes we will be able to watch the confrontation between Diana and Charles at the pool table. Spencer is furious, and her husband accuses his wife of numerous betrayals, as well as refusing to obey the royal protocol.

“You have tasks and you have to make your body do the things you hate,” Charles says. “The ones you hate,” Diana echoes. “Yes, for the good of the country. For the good of people, because they don’t want us to be ordinary people. It should be. I thought you knew. “

Also on Wednesday, a poster of the film became public, which depicts the figure of Diana in a luxurious embroidered ball gown, bowing to the ground.

Critic Zach Gilbert thus commented on the announcement of the picture: “The feedback on the appearance of just one poster was impressive. I feel like the critics are waiting, looking forward to rewarding Kristen Stewart. She can compete for any actress in the Best Actress category, and the Oscar can go to her. “

It’s not long before one of the most coveted films of 2021 comes out. “Spencer” will appear in cinemas on November 5 (in Ukraine, the film should be expected in early December) – an amazing gift for Catholic Christmas.

The plot of the film follows the events of December 1991 (only one weekend), when Princess Diana joins the royal family for a weekend in Sandringham, and decides to free herself from the shackles of her long-shattered marriage.