The Russian Kuzmina, who offended the gymnasts Averins, will lose her post in the international federation – so Viner decided?

The flame continues to blaze in Russian rhythmic gymnastics.

Russian woman Natalia Kuzmina, who chaired the relevant technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), will be removed from judging. The fact is that the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova announced the withdrawal of the compatriot’s candidacy from the elections for the next Olympic cycle. Kuzmina was to be re-elected at the congress to be held in November.

“She did nasty things at the Olympics.”

Let us briefly recall what everyone already knows. At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Israeli Lina Ashram, with the loss of an object, bypassed Russian Dina Averina, in whose performance there were no serious mistakes. The Russian side challenged the results of the athletes and filed protests against the work of the judges. In response, the FIG technical committee, which is headed by Kuzmina, recognized the work of judges at the 2020 Olympics as satisfactory, with which the Russian rhythmic gymnastics federation does not agree. After that, Russia withdrew Kuzmina’s candidacy.





“We know we are right.” New Russian protest against the results of gymnasts-artists at the Olympics

Kuzmina is an honored person in the national rhythmic gymnastics. She was the last head coach of the USSR national team; under her leadership, gold medals were obtained at the Olympics in Seoul and Barcelona. Since 1992, Natalia has been working in Japan, and she first became an international sports official in rhythmic gymnastics in 1994.

“Kuzmina has not worked in Russia for 26 years, she lives in Japan. It has to do something good for Russia, especially with the new program. We need to train new cadres who will work in the new composition – let her try to train young girls, ”Viner Usmanova explained her decision in an interview with a RBC correspondent.

“We sent a letter to the FIG, and three hours later, the FIG published a new composition for the elections. Kuzmina is not there, Russia withdrew her candidacy. We do not have a replacement, because in May we submitted her candidacy, even before the Games, and then she did such nasty things at the Olympics. And now we have withdrawn her candidacy, because without her it is better than with her, because no one would have dared to do what she did, “- this is another comment for RIA Novosti, more vivid and emotional.

New candidate – Kanaeva

Instead of Kuzmina, a candidate for the post of head of the FIG technical committee from Russia could become Evgeniya Kanaeva – the only two-time Olympic champion in the all-around in the history of rhythmic gymnastics, as well as a 17-time world champion.

However, Kanaeva will be able to become a candidate only in 2024, since the technical committee is elected for the Olympic cycle. Thus, none of the Russians will apply for the post of president of the FIG technical committee in rhythmic gymnastics for the next three years.

“We in Paris will select a candidate for the technical committee – apparently, for Kanaeva. She is now actively studying English. Also, perhaps, we will submit a candidacy to the commission of athletes – one of the Averin sisters. Maybe someone else will appear with us. Anastasia Bliznyuk finishes, maybe we will put her if she does not go to the fourth Olympics. We have good options. “

In total, there are six technical committees in FIG, each of which is responsible for resolving issues in its own discipline (artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampolining, sports acrobatics, sports aerobics and parkour). Each committee consists of a president and six other members who are elected by the FIG Congress.

Can this help Russia?

It can be assumed that in the situation with the scandal at the Tokyo Olympics, Kuzmina found herself between two fires. On the one hand, there is the Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics, which nominated her for the presidency, on the other, the world rhythmic gymnastics community, which, in the event of a favorable decision for Russia, could accuse Kuzmina of bias.

In any case, in the next Olympic cycle, none of the Russians will definitely be the president of the technical committee. But there is nothing wrong with that – the strongest athletes will win all depending on who holds the presidency in the FIG.

In any case, reasonable questions arose to Natalia Kuzmina after the Olympics. If everything was fair, then she, as president, should have initiated an analysis of the situation. Probably, Irina Viner-Usmanova is not easy to convince her that she is wrong, but the public would be on the side of the judges if they understood how and why the fateful decision was made. Well, if the judges made a mistake in relation to our athletes, and the president covered up this mistake, then, really, why should the Russian side fight for such a candidate for this post?

And this is not about the fact that the president from Russia should drag Russian athletes to gold by the ears. An official of this rank must at least resolve the situation. But this did not happen either. Everything looks like Kuzmina offended the Russian women and did not want to apologize or explain.

“I could have done everything honestly”

The situation with the withdrawal of Kuzmina’s candidacy was commented on by the silver medalist of the Olympic Games, multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics Yana Batyrshina…

“I’m not saying that she was obliged to revise the grades – but on the other hand, why not? She, as the head of the technical committee and the representative of Russia, could do everything honestly, and not be afraid that the whole world would attack her.





Allowed to catch up. Russian gymnasts-artists lost the Olympics for the first time in 25 years

Of course, Irina Alexandrovna could not leave it that way. But this situation still won’t change anything. She just made Kuzmina such a “response”. However, in essence, this does not change anything.

And it is not known, for the better, that now there will not be a single representative of Russia in the technical committee. But Irina Alexandrovna knows better. She said that if the representative of Russia did this, then what difference does it make whether he is there or not? ” – quotes the words of Batyrshina “!”.