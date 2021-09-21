The scandal with the Russian defender in America. Medvedev got behind the wheel drunk and nearly ended up in jail – September 20, 2021

Evgeny Medvedev has been one of the best defenders with a Russian passport for many years. A vivid illustration of this fact was his invitation to the Olympic Games in Sochi, at which the Ak Bars defender became one of the two defenders of our national team representing the KHL. Not surprisingly, a few years later, Evgeny decided to try his hand at the best league in the world and signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia.

Getty Images

But in the NHL, Medvedev was remembered not for his game, but for a loud scandal that happened on April 27, 2016. At about 2 am the Flyers defender was driving down the track in Lower Morland, a suburb of Philadelphia. On one of the sections of the road, Yevgeny was stopped by the police for violating traffic rules. And if it was only this, then this text would not be, and Medvedev, quite possibly, would have spent several more seasons in the best league in the world. But the guardians of the law had a well-founded suspicion of the sobriety of the famous defencist. According to Sheriff Pete Hasson, the Russian defender was taken to the nearest police station for a blood test. It was also noted that Yevgeny behaved adequately, did not interfere with the police officers from performing their work and did not interfere in any way with the arrest. The result of the sample had to be prepared within two weeks from the moment of taking, so the defender of the Russian national team could only humbly wait for the outcome of this whole story.

For the record, in Pennsylvania, problems start at 0.08% blood alcohol. In the event that test results exceed this value, the following classification is used in Philadelphia:

Low degree (0.08 – 0.99%). Punishment – $ 300 fine; 6 months probationary period; alcohol addiction treatment according to a special program; training in safe driving on the highway at a driving school.

High degree (0.1 – 0.159%). Punishment – a fine from $ 500 to $ 5 thousand; imprisonment from 2 days to 6 months; deprivation of rights for a year; compulsory treatment.

The highest degree (from 0.16%). Punishment – a fine from $ 1 to $ 5 thousand; imprisonment from 3 days to 6 months; deprivation of rights for 1 year; installing a breathalyzer in the car and using it before each trip; compulsory treatment.

Getty Images

“Zhenya will never get behind the wheel” under the driver. Most likely, he just looked tired early in the morning. “ – said the former partner of the defender in Ak Bars, goalkeeper Stanislav Galimov.

And forward Radel Fazleev, who played for the Philadelphia farm club for a long time, assured that in the event of a real violation of the law, Medvedev would be immediately imprisoned.

“I would like to express my support to Zhenya. I do not know what actually happened there, but I suppose that they could simply have blown up an elephant out of a fly. Because the topic of a Russian in America, and even a hockey player, is very delicate. If Medvedev had really broken the law, he would have been shut down, no questions asked. And if this did not happen, then it means that the fault is not so great “, – said Fazleev.

However, the test results were not very encouraging. In the blood of the Russian defender, 0.16% alcohol was found, which is two times higher than the allowable value established in the state of Pennsylvania. Medvedev was also charged with driving without a driver’s license, non-observance of road markings, driving with the headlights off at night, possession of narcotic and potent substances, and the use or storage of accessories for drug use.

Getty Images

Of course, the leadership of the “pilots” immediately began to ask quite logical questions and asked to comment on the situation.

“We are aware of the charges against Yevgeny Medvedev and we will not give any further comments as this is an unresolved legal issue.”Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall said.

The avaricious comment of the “pilots” boss should not mislead anyone: “Flyers” already then decided not to renew the contract with Medvedev and notified our compatriot about it. And then the whole story was covered with a gloom of secrecy – it is still unknown what kind of verdict was passed to the leading Russian defender in court. But based on the position of Philadelphia, we can conclude that Evgeny was really guilty of all the charges brought against him and thus ended his overseas career ahead of schedule. In the future, the famous defender spent three seasons at Omsk Avangard and no longer thought about the NHL – the path to the best league in the world after that incident was ordered to him.

