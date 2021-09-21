the semiconductor shortage will be over by mid-2022 / News / Overclockers.ua

Analytical agency IDC has published its own forecast for the development of the global semiconductor market in the coming years. According to experts, by the end of 2021, the volume of this sector will increase by 17.3%. This is facilitated by the high demand for smartphones, laptops, servers, gaming hardware, Wi-Fi access points, automotive, wearable and other electronics. For comparison, last year the increase was 10.8%.

The report notes that during the current year, production capacities are almost 100% loaded. At the same time, by the middle of 2022, the balance of supply and demand in the semiconductor market will begin to return to normal. This is when most vendors expect to launch new factories and production lines.

The IDC report was not without a fly in the ointment. Analysts predict a rise in prices for RAM and flash memory. It will be driven by the increasing demand for smartphones supporting 4G and 5G networks, which continue to increase not only storage capacity, but also RAM capacity.

Overall, IDC expects the global semiconductor market to reach $ 600 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%. Experts also do not exclude the occurrence of overproduction in 2023, when vendors will complete the construction of factories, which began in the period 2020-2022.

A source:

IDC