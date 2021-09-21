The species of blood-sucking insects was named after the former first racket of the world :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

This insect belongs to the genus Phlebotomus (blood-sucking) from the subfamily of mosquitoes. The full scientific name of the mosquito is Phlebotomus simonahalepae

Romanian scientists named the new species of insect after the former first racket of the world Simona Halep. The portal News.ro informs about it.

The University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) in Cluj-Napoca announced the discovery of a new species of insect. It belongs to the genus Phlebotomus (bloodsucking) from the subfamily of mosquitoes. It is now called Phlebotomus simonahalepae.

“Describing a new species is a complex, lengthy process and, at the same time, a crucial step. The idea to name the species after Simone Halep came to us during a phlebotomy conference in the Galapagos Islands. The author of the study and I suggested this name, especially since the typical area where the study was conducted is very close to the birthplace of our tennis player, ”said the study coordinator, Professor, Dr. Andrei Mikhalka.

“We got the consent of Simona Halep through her legal manager, who said that our initiative is a great honor for the tennis player,” he added.

Khalep is 29 years old, now she is ranked 14th in the world ranking. She has 22 WTA titles, including victories at Roland Garros (2018) and Wimbledon (2019). At the end of 2017 and 2018, she topped the WTA rankings.