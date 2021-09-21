The stars who became parents of twins

Photo: Legion Media

American plus size model 34 years old Ashley Graham pregnant with twins. I found out about this on an ultrasound scan.

Gazeta.ua has compiled a selection of other stars who became parents of twins.

In 2004, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts gave birth to twins after artificial insemination – a girl Hazel Patricia and boy Phineas Walter…

Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross gave birth to twins Eden and Savannah in 2007. The star spent the last months of pregnancy in bed due to pressure drops and severe toxicosis.

READ ALSO: Plus size model Ashley Graham was pregnant with twins

In February 2008, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twins Max and Emmy from Mark Anthony… Now their mother is mainly engaged in their upbringing, because the star spouses are divorced. Jennifer takes the kids on tour and on vacation.

The twins became parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt… In July 2008, the couple had Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcelina…

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin became the father of boys in August 2008 Valentino and Mateo… The surrogate mother endured and gave birth to twins to the artist.

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya in September 2013 gave birth to twin girls – Mirabella and Arabella… The woman tried to get pregnant for many years.

American model 24 year old Kylie Jenner expecting her second child, whose father is a 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott… The couple broke off relations two years ago. But Western publications claim they have revived the novel. Jenner and Scott have a 3-year-old daughter Stormy…