The veteran of the USSR national team appreciated Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Former goalkeeper of Spartak and the USSR national team Anzor Kavazashvili appreciated the decision of Zenit striker Artem Dziuba to refuse to play for the Russian national team. His words are quoted by Sport24.

The 81-year-old veteran is convinced that Dziuba’s words about sub-optimal form are an excuse. “I am sure that this decision was influenced by his conflict with Valery Karpin,” he said.

Kavazashvili believes that Karpin’s statements could have influenced Dziuba. “Valery Georgievich admitted in an interview that he has a tense relationship with Artem, but if he deserves a call to the team, he will return. The second phrase is correct, but in the first Karpin made a mistake as a teacher, ”he added.

Earlier on September 21, Karpin spoke about Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team. He noted that in a conversation with him, the forward explained the decision in a non-optimal form. At the same time, the coach of the national team stressed that he does not exclude the player’s return to the national team.

Dziuba’s refusal to play for the Russian national team became known earlier on Tuesday, September 21. The forward said that he did not want to let the team down and take someone else’s place, as he did not get in optimal shape. A day earlier, the footballer was included in the expanded list of the Russian national team for the team’s October matches as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament.