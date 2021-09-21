The winner of the US Open at the age of 18, Radukanu will play at the Kremlin Cup :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

Of the Russian tennis players, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Aleksandrova have so far been announced for the tournament in Moscow

(Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)



The winner of the 2021 US Open, Briton Emma Radukanu is included in the Kremlin Cup women’s singles list. This was reported on the tournament website.

Of the Russians, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (13th racket of the world), Daria Kasatkina (24), Veronika Kudermetova (31) and Ekaterina Aleksandrova (35) will play in the tournament. Also on the list is one tennis player from the top 10 WTA rankings – Spanish Garbinier Mugurusa (9).

In September, 18-year-old Radukanu became the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title. Before the tournament, Radukanu was ranked 150th in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), now she is in 22nd place. She performed at the US Open for the first time. Her first Grand Slam was at Wimbledon in 2021, where she reached the fourth round.

The Kremlin Cup will take place on October 16-24 in Moscow. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.