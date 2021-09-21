The Witcher 3 Quest Designer Moves to Riot Games to Work on an Ambitious MMO Set in the League of Legends Universe

Former Quest Designer CD Projekt RED Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined Riot games to work on an ambitious MMO project in the universe League of legends…

About major career changes Tomashkevich announced on his Twitter account, where he said that he “spent the last few months meeting and talking with a number of great people and teams” before making his final decision. Now the ex-creator of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 feels the time is right for a change and exciting new adventures …

“A big career update – I’ve spent the last few months meeting and talking with a number of great people and teams, and now I’m delighted to announce that I am joining Riot Games for their upcoming MMO project. I’m excited and looking forward to this new challenge. for the news! “

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz left CD Projekt RED in May after working for the company for over 12 years. He put his hands on every studio project from The Witcher: Enhanced Edition in 2008. After that Tomashkevich became a quest designer The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kingsand then worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and DLC for her as a lead developer of quests.

His last job at CD Projekt was as a quest designer. Cyberpunk 2077where he oversaw the creation of various missions for the game. Tomashkevich noted that he would always be grateful for the opportunities that the Polish team provided him.

The upcoming MMORPG Riot Games will be Mateusz’s first experience in a genre like this. The project is still in its early stages of development and will reportedly be “massive”. The company is currently recruiting for dozens of gaming-related positions, with an emphasis on industry veterans.

