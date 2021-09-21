The World Ends with You Coming Soon to the Epic Games Store

At the end of July Square enix released an RPG on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch Neo: The World Ends with You, the sequel to one of the best Japanese RPGs. Now he is going to show it to the audience of PC users: the new release will take place on September 28th.

Initially, the PC version of Neo: The World Ends with You will be sold in-store only Epic Games, there you can already place a preliminary order. It should be expected that in Steam and other stores, we will see it only in a year.

In Neo: The World Ends with You, we again have to participate in the afterlife Game of the Reapers, but now its rules have changed, and new, with rare exceptions, take part in the competition for survival. Moreover, some of them are still alive, just like one of the heroes of the original, but, unlike him, they do not enter the game of their own free will.

In a sense, Neo TWEWY has even succeeded in being secondary. The authors transferred the unique art-design of the original to high resolution, adapted its tricky combat system, repeated the intricacies of the mechanic and wrote a great new soundtrack in the spirit of the old – it’s already worth a lot. As a result, Square Enix turned out to be an empty, but quite authentic sequel, capable of delighting fans who have dreamed of returning to the afterlife of Shibuya for many years.