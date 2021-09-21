“They betrayed their homeland.” Handball players of the Russian national team were accused of giving up matches :: Others :: RBC Sport

During the Euro Youth Handball, half of the Russian national team made bets on their matches. Athletes face criminal charges. And such machinations began, it seems, long before the tournament. The main thing about the scandal in handball – in the material of RBC

Russian men’s national handball team at the youth Euro 2021

(Photo: Russian Handball Federation)



A month ago, the Russian youth handball team took the penultimate place in the European Championship among players under 19 years old. After the tournament, the Russian Handball Federation (FGR) carried out an investigation due to suspicions that the team’s players, through third parties, placed bets on their own matches and succumbed to receive winnings at bookmakers.

On Tuesday, September 21, the Ethics Commission of the FGR decided to temporarily suspend eight players from the Russian men’s youth team from participating in the competition.

“The Ethics Commission considers any manipulation by Russian handball players unacceptable. This not only violates all the principles of fair play, but also jeopardizes the image of Russian handball and Russian sports in general. We will continue to identify and uncompromisingly pursue the facts of financial doping, ”said the head of the FGR Ethics Commission Boris Kipkeev.

The suspension of athletes is valid from September 21, 2021 until the final decision is made. On September 29, the executive committee of the FGR will hear the report of the commission and discuss further actions to combat unsportsmanlike influence on the results.

The threat of criminal punishment

In the list of participants in the incident – half of the national team: 8 players out of 16. They are Dmitry Kandybin, Nikita Gogolev, Alexander Morozov, Dmitry Frolov, Daniil Dmitriev, Maxim Naidunov, Maxim Ermolin and Georgy Kirilenko. All of them represent three clubs – CSKA, Chekhovskiye Medvedi and SKIF from the Krasnodar Territory.

Also, according to the Telegram channel “Mutko Against”, the materials of the internal audit were transferred to law enforcement agencies. If the guilt of the athletes is confirmed, they face up to five years in prison under Art. 184 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (unlawful influence on the result of an official sports competition).

If head coach Vitaly Ivanov is involved in the incident, the contract with him will be immediately terminated, and Ivanov himself will also be brought to justice.

Men’s handball crisis

The Russian men’s team, in contrast to the women’s, has extremely poor results. There have been no men at the Olympics since 2008, no medals at the World Championships since the 1990s.

At the youth and youth level, the situation is no better – at the European U19 Championship, which took place a month ago in Croatia, the Russians took the penultimate place. The national team, headed by the second coach of Chekhovskih bears, has lost six matches out of seven. In the preliminary group round, the Russians lost to the teams of Germany (27:35), Denmark (26:38) and Norway (24:29), and in the intermediate group round – Austria (19:36) and France (17:36), without reaching main round. In the consolation tournament, the Russians lost to Israel (31:36). The only victory in that tournament was in the match that determined the worst team in the championship. Also against the Austrians, where the Russians won 31:24.

Years looking for evidence

The President of the Russian Handball Federation Sergey Shishkarev said that traces of such machinations were found long before the European Championship and they had been trying to find evidence for a whole year.

“I equate what happened to treason. This is not an accusatory pathos. If our girls are awarded orders for medals of the Olympics, why is this behavior not a sale of national interests? Back in October last year, I spoke about the fight against such manifestations for a reason. We had facts, but no proof. The analysis of many matches with the participation of clubs showed that something impossible was happening. The work went on for a whole year, and now we have proof. We have prepared appeals to the investigating authorities, in the course of the Minister of Sports, the President of the Russian Olympic Committee. There is full support on their part, ”Shishkarev said.

Shishkarev’s colleague, FGR Director General Lev Voronin spoke for the most stringent measures “to stop the spread of this infection.”

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin called the results of the investigation a blow to the reputation of both handball and Russian sports in general.

“Such cases of athletes’ involvement in illegal schemes, manipulations, match-fixing are completely unacceptable and require careful investigation. The investigation carried out by the Ethics Commission of the Russian Handball Federation revealed a serious problem that negatively affects the reputation of Russian handball and sports in general, ”Matytsin said.

The minister said that the coach is also responsible for what happened. “He should be an example for his players, be responsible for both sports results and the education of players. I hope the Russian Handball Federation will thoroughly consider the current situation and all the perpetrators will be held responsible for what happened, ”concluded Matytsin.