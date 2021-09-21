Thiago Silva was dying of tuberculosis. He was saved by Dynamo coach Ivo Wortmann

When the debate comes about the coaches who turned the world upside down, fans throw names at each other: Guardiola and tiki-taka, Cruyff and total football, Klopp and gegenpressing. Great football minds paint with broad strokes, mold trends for decades. They balance at the top of the food chain, but those at the bottom are just as contributing.

Take the Brazilian coach Ivo Wortmann. His career as a player is a pale burst of seven years long: in 1971 he started for Gremio, and in 1978 he ended up with Palmeiras. The main club of life is “America” ​​from Rio de Janeiro. For her, the hardworking midfielder rewound 100 matches and won nothing. And when I finished, I started to train only 10 years later.

Looking at Wortmann’s coaching career, it seems that Ivo just really enjoys traveling around Brazil and occasionally flying on vacation to Qatar and the Emirates. For 36 years, the Brazilian changed jobs 38 times. He has no worthwhile victories: the last time he won the junior world championship-89 with the Saudi Arabia national team under 16. In short, Wortmann is the most banal physical education teacher. But if it weren’t for Ivo, Chelsea, PSG and Milan probably would have missed a few very significant trophies.

Ivo Wortmann in the late 90s Photo: Getty Images

It all started in 2004 in the provincial Brazilian club Juvetude, which was just headed by a shuttle coach. Rumors reached Wortmann that the great Bruno Conti himself had come to their state. The legendary Italian was looking for a guy from the third league team “Pedrabranca” for “Roma”. But the young midfielder Conti rejected, and Wortmann decided to check the tip himself.

When the man watched Pedrabranka’s game, he immediately understood what this guy’s problem was: he was not playing in his position – for some reason, a gifted defender was pushed into the midfield. The kid’s name was Thiago Silva.

Thiago was born in 1984 into an impoverished family. At the age of five, he lost his father – the man left his family. The boy grew up as a quiet introvert, but, like other poor children, football seemed to him the only working social elevator. The ultimate dream of Silva was playing in the top league in Brazil – there was not even a thought about any Europe. But “Flamengo”, “Botafogo”, “Madureira”, “Olaria” rejected Thiago, and his favorite club “Fluminense” even refused to view the nouname. So Silva ended up in the third division.

Wortmann lured away the 20-year-old from Juventude and re-forged the middle midfielder into the top def of the Brazilian championship in a season. They started talking about his talent in Europe – Jorge Mendes himself flew over the ocean specifically to sign Silva. Agent Cristiano Ronaldo quickly found a new club for the youngster – Porto. But Ivo Wortmann was against the transfer.

Thiago Silva Photo: Getty Images

“I warned Jorge: Thiago is a first-team player. You will lose time if you send him to Porto, and he will be in stock, ”Ivo said. But the rich and successful agent Mendes did not listen to the no-name coach. The transfer was arranged for $ 3.8 million.

At this time in Russia, businessman Alexei Fedorychev bought Dynamo. Fedorychev had previously invested in Monaco and met Georges Mendes to complete the roster with stars. In 2005, Portuguese football was on the rise: they reached the final of Euro 2004, defeated Russia 7: 1, Porto with Jose Mourinho and Dmitry Alenichev conquered first the 2002/03 UEFA Cup, and then the Champions League. So Alexey Mikhailovich decided to buy success.

Dynamo spent more than 100 million euros on the purchase of Derlei, Luis Loureira, Miguel Danni, Costinha, Maniche and his brother Jorge Ribeiro, the giant junior Ciseru, European champion Jurkas Seitaridis and other clients of Mendes. And Fedorychev also dreamed of inviting the coach of the Portuguese national team Luis Felipe Scolari, who a few months before had brought Georgy Yartsev to hysterics (those same 7: 1).

Ivo Wortmann was invited to prepare the ground for the arrival of the star coach. The Brazilian knew about Dynamo’s ties with Porto. And Ivo also heard that Thiago Silva did not play a single minute for the “dragons”. The coach asked to bring the protégé to Dynamo.

“He showed up at the stadium and I barely recognized him. He was all crumpled, swollen, gained 12 kilograms. Later I found out that it was because of the medication he was taking. I was really scared for him, ”Wortmann recalled.

Ivo Wortmann Photo: Eurosport

Thiago complained of choked breathing and chest pain, but doctors in Portugal found no problems. And in Dynamo they scored and signed the player without a medical examination. But even with problems, Thiago won over the Russians.

“Thiago immediately made a serious impression on the coaching staff. Frankly, I haven’t seen such a promising defender for a long time. His data was amazing: a bright head, an excellent game both downstairs and on the second floor. So we caught the firebird by the tail, we thought, ”recalled Andrei Kobelev, who then worked as Wortmann’s assistant.

Dynamo went to the training camp in Lisbon. Silva trained poorly, felt weak. After the training camp, Silva was brought to a hospital in Sokolniki for examination, and the doctors’ glasses fogged up: the football player has open tuberculosis, a little more, and he will start coughing up blood. The defender was suspended from training and treated for three months. Among other things, they were kept in quarantine in a small room with only a refrigerator and a bathroom.

“Then the doctors told me that Thiago had a hole in his lung and he urgently needed an operation. They warned me: don’t expect him to return to training. That meant the end of his career – how would he run without a piece of lung? The risk of death was real, ”Ivo was horrified.

Thiago Silva in Fluminense Photo: Getty Images

The coach called the player’s Brazilian agent Paulo Tonietto and asked for help – he was afraid that his friend would die in Russia. Tonietto, together with Mendes, found a doctor in Portugal, Ramala de Almeida, who agreed to accept Silva. Thiago was discharged from a Moscow clinic after six months of inconclusive treatment and was transported to Europe.

De Almeidou read Silva’s medical card and blushed with anger: almost all the drugs that Thiago had been stuffed with were useless in his situation and poisoned the weakened body. After three months of treatment with Dr. Ramalho, Thiago was able to walk longer in the fresh air. After another six weeks, he began to run and play indoor soccer under supervision. After six months, Silva recovered.

However, this test turned out to be too difficult for the defender. Thiago retired and returned to his family in Brazil. Meanwhile, Wortmann said goodbye to Dynamo and also flew home. The shuttle coach was not out of work for long – he was called by “Fluminense”. Wortmann’s only condition was to invite Thiago Silva. For the defender, it was a blow below the belt – he could not refuse his favorite club and resumed his career.

In just one season, Silva got in shape and became the best defender of the championship. Wortmann was quietly fired a few months after his appointment and returned to Juventude. And Thiago led Fluminense to their first Brazil Cup win, for which he earned the nickname O Monstro. When Milan bought the defender in 2009, 50 thousand people came to say goodbye to their favorite player. After that, Silva won the championships in Italy and France, and Chelsea’s victory in the 2020/21 Champions League was made possible in large part by his brilliant performance.

Thiago Silva celebrates Chelsea’s Champions League win Photo: Getty Images

And Ivo Wortmann continued to sort out club after club. He was not successful as a player or coach, but the shuttle coach first gave the world an amazing footballer, and then saved his life. “Despite the fact that I am not a doctor, I could not come to terms with the fact that in the 2000s someone could still die of tuberculosis,” Ivo said.

Football is driven by great minds like Guardiola, Klopp or Ferguson. But he stands on the shoulders of small people with a huge heart.

